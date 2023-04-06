Sandals Wants Parents To Take Kid Free Vacations Before Summer

As the busy summer travel season approaches, many families are trying to find ways to plan vacation time. Whether you're planning big family vacations, couples-only getaways, or both, the question of what to do with the kids during summer is familiar to parents. The average school summer vacation in the United States lasts eight to nine weeks, which means a lot of planning for day camps, play dates, and other activities. Some parents actually dread summertime. While Sandals Resorts doesn't have the answers for what to do with the kids during the summer, they offer special rates for kid-free vacations before summer to tempt parents to book that trip.

Summer Causes Stress for Some Parents

A recent survey of American couples undertaken by Sandals Resorts examining the latest trends in modern love uncovered some statistics related to parents and summer planning. While the majority look forward to the staples of summer, such as a family vacation (40%) and spending time outside (20%), another 60% of parents experience stress ahead of the summer vacation and school break time.

Factors contributing to this stress include worrying about balancing work and having the kids at home. Other reasons for parent stress are the pressure to keep kids busy, busy, and engaged and the struggle to find ways to pay for summer activities, such as day or overnight camps.

Trips Without Kids: Finding Couples Connections

Couples with children can find it difficult to get away for alone time with their spouse or partner, especially once summer comes and school is no longer in session. According to trends, 80% of parents would welcome alone time with their significant other ahead of the annual kid's summer vacation, and 57% stated that connection as a couple is harder to endure during the summer.

Luckily for these couples, Sandals Resorts is offering a special last-minute deal to tempt couples into taking a trip to connect before the summer sets in. These come in the form of free vacation nights. Now through May 31st, couples who book three nights at a participating Sandals Resort will receive a fourth night free for travel from May 1-June 15, 2023. Choose from top-level suites at Sandals Resorts in Jamaica, Antigua, the Bahamas, St. Lucia, and more, and experience the luxury of the Caribbean, with rates starting as low as $220 per person per night.

The Dreaded Vacation Aftermath

The survey also details that vacations help couples feel close and more intimate once they return home from the trip. Eight percent of couples surveyed state they will prioritize intimacy and romance after returning home from a couples trip together.

When it comes time to plan the vacation, the results also found certain key elements to planning the trip:

Five to seven days is the ideal vacation time frame (49%);

Most couples prefer a beach vacation or secluded location (67%);

Many couples look forward to being more intimate with their partner on a trip (35%);

Freedom from everyday responsibilities is something many parents list as a benefit to vacation (30%).

Taking a trip to an adults-only resort in the Caribbean can be a great vacation choice for parents who want to schedule that before summer hits and kids are singing that all-too-familiar line of “I'm bored” can be a great vacation choice.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks travel.