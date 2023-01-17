Kid Rock vs. Bruce Springsteen, Who Is A Better Musician?

Musician Kid Rock has made headlines today, finding himself in the middle of a public discourse surrounding his merits in the music industry.

It all started when a Twitter user posed an intriguing scenario to the world, writing “You win concert tickets to see Bruce Springsteen and Kid Rock – but you can only choose one.” The tweet quickly went viral, amassing over a million views.

While many Bruce Springsteen fans commented to show their support, they were outnumbered by the overwhelming amount of Kid Rock supporters who took the opportunity to stand by their favorite artist.

Kid Rock recently was in the news thanks to his touching tribute to the late Lisa Marie Presley last week, and it looks like his faithful fan base has come out in droves to support him in this unexpected grudge match against Bruce Springsteen!

Trooper_91 reveals that he believes Bruce Springsteen is overrated – and many Twitter users have agreed with him:

Kid Rock all day every day. Springsteen is overrated! https://t.co/H2dTIF3mhT — Trooper (@Trooper_91) January 17, 2023

Even though Twitter user ACTBrigitte can't figure out what the current discourse is all about, nevertheless she seems adamant about her feelings for Kid Rock:

I have no clue why Kid Rock is trending but I can say with 100% certainty that he is better than Bruce Springsteen in every possible way. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) January 17, 2023

This particular user doesn't “understand” how a Kid Rock vs. Bruce Springsteen debate is even a discussion, since Kid Rock more accurately captures the essence of America:

Kid Rock is more talented, both lyrically and musically, than Bruce Springsteen, and it’s not particularly close.



Kid Rock’s music perfectly captures the essence of America in a way Springsteen could only dream of.



I don’t understand how this is even a discussion. — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 17, 2023

However, Kid Rock has plenty of detractors – like this user, who is clearly not a fan of Rock or his music:

Kid Rock makes music for people who know how much Sudafed you can get for a stolen catalytic converter — Chuck Wagon (@ChuckWagon645) January 17, 2023

User AdequateEmily openly wonders why people are “pretending” to enjoy Kid Rock when there are much better musical talent on the conservative side to be fans of:

We make fun of conservatives a lot on this side of Twitter but let’s be clear…it takes a lot of dedication to willingly pretend to enjoy Kid Rock. Like there’s plenty of conservatives with musical talent but you gotta be REAL dedicated to pretend he’s one of them. https://t.co/KCXQu3EIJm — AdequateEmily (@AdequateEmily) January 17, 2023

User tonyposnanski has a strong opinion on the fact that both Kid Rock and Kyle Rittenhouse are trending on Twitter:

Kid Rock and Kyle Rittenhouse are trending so I guess we are showcasing the worst Americans today. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 17, 2023

This user took advantage of Kid Rock trending worldwide to tell a story about the man himself:

Kid Rock is trending so I want to remind people that he showed up too drunk to play at our state fair last year, so he canceled the show and blamed it on the wind, of which there was only a light breeze. His idiot fans trashed the venue before getting kicked out. — Matt Day (@raptors661) January 17, 2023

Finally, this Twitter user puts everything in perspective after admitting he doesn't “get” Bruce Springsteen:

I'm a fairly avid music listener, but I don't “get” Bruce Springsteen. Never have, never will. I know some people worship him, but he's just not my cup of tea, I guess. But I would *never*, under any circumstances, take Kid Rock tickets over the chance to go see Bruce live. — Mr nobody (@nmcr808092) January 17, 2023

