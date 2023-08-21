Unbelievable Update: Kid Rock’s Refreshment Selection Shocks Fans

Conservative rocker Kid Rock apparently can't resist the light, refreshing taste of a Bud Light. He was spotted after sipping from a can at a Colt Ford show, months after he obliterated cases of the beer with an AR-style rifle in protest of the beer being promoted by a transgender influencer.

It's unclear if other beer options were available as Kid Rock drank and laughed with friends while enjoying a cold one at the Skydeck in Nashville on Thursday night. Bud Lite seems a strange choice of beverage for KR, considering how angry he was at the beer brand and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, earlier this year.

Kid Rock's Beef With Bud Lite

In April, the man who ruined Sweet Home Alabama for everyone shot up several cases of the blue-canned beer with an automatic rifle during an expletive-laden social media post calling for fans to boycott the beer due to the brand teaming up with transgender personality Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney was given a specially-made case of Bud Lite with her face on the cans that featured in several social media posts. A crate of cans made for her as part of a viral marketing campaign. This caused a man in his 50s to attack beer, which he had to purchase with a machine gun.

The Internet Reacts To Kid Rock Drinking Bud Lite

Call me a cynic, but Kid Rock's boycott was less than sincere. If I was being conspiratorial, he was also contacted by Anheuser-Busch and told to make a scene because do you know what generates lots of free advertising?

Members on a popular entertainment forum chimed in with their thoughts, or as one member put it, Kid Rock was “transitioning” to drinking Bud Lite again.

One commenter says: “The man has the integrity of store brand single ply in a rainstorm.”

Another member thinks Kid Rock's Budweiser boycott “was 100% for attention and clout. I've never believed a single thing that has come out of that guy's mouth, cause right from the start; he has always been a clout-chasing entertainer. His image has always been precisely that, an image.”

“You could say I'm not a fan of Kid Rock,” they added. “I'd sooner listen to Nickleback than that posing sellout.”

The Latest in a Long Line of Barmy Boycotts

Bud Lite is far from the first company people have boycotted over political stances. Starbucks, for instance, was the focus of winter boycotts over the company's choice to be inclusive of all winter holidays rather than have merchandise available celebrating only Christmas.

“Remember when they boycotted Starbucks by buying Starbucks and making the employees write Trump as the name,” writes one commenter.

Another decided their favorite boycott was the time both sides of the political spectrum chose to boycott the NFL: “Cons were supposed to stop watching because of the kneeling, BLM folks were supposed to stop watching because of all the systemic racism, pretty much at the same time. I don't think ratings dropped for even a single second.”

He Ain't From The Park…

While another music fan comments: “You mean to tell me the guy that grew up in upper-class suburbia, whose dad owned multiple car dealerships and a horse farm, but pretends he grew up in the Detroit projects and initially pretended to be a down-low drug dealing gangster rapper, and then poor white trash from the ghetto in Detroit is a filthy liar?! Say it isn't so!”

Another member adds: “To quote Trevor from The Trailer Park Boys: You know he ain't from the park cuz he thinks it's cool to be from the park.”

Source: Reddit