Parental Shockers: 12 Movies That Turned Out to Be Far from Kid-Friendly

Some movies may appear to be kid-friendly but that's not always the case. Sometimes, the marketing can be misleading, or in general, the movie looks like it will be a good, family-friendly movie, only the find out halfway through that it's really not. Here are 12 movies you should be wary of around your family.

1. Event Horizon (1997)

One movie fan mentioned Event Horizon, where it seems a lot of viewers were excited about a science-fiction movie but really, it's a dark movie about a crew in space who experiences nightmarish hallucinations and realize there's something darker out in space around them.

2. Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

Not every animated film is made for kids. Eight Crazy Nights looks like a fun, animated movie about Hanukkah, but with all Adam Sandler movies, you have to be careful about what you're getting into.

3. Perfect Blue (1997)

This movie is far from a happy, wholesome movie. This animated psychological thriller is about a pop idol who is stalked by an obsessive fan. When a series of terrible murders take place, the idol starts to lose her mind about what's real and what isn't.

4. Grave of The Fireflies (1988)

Grave of the Fireflies, is a beautiful film, and while a lot of Studio Ghibli movies are good for the entire family, this film is a lot darker than the others from the studio. This film is about two siblings who are forced to find a way to survive in Japan during World War II.

5. Bridge to Terabithia (2007)

Many movie fans agreed that Bridge to Terabithia was traumatic when they were younger. If you weren't aware of what happens at the end of the film, it would seem like a happy, family movie. Plus, it was marketed as a family movie. But the ending is so heartbreaking and sad, that you might want to rethink it before watching the movie.

6. Gremlins (1984)

A lot of people online reflected about how Gremlins was marketed as a comedy but it got pretty scary as people watched the film. One fan reflected on how they love Gremlins, but they still hate hearing ‘Do You Hear What I Hear' at Christmas. Who wouldn't be scared of those little guys coming out and attacking you without knowing.

7. Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit was supposed to be for kids, but the plot is way too adult. From the adult nature of the film and how dark some of the comedy is, a lot of parents were shocked when they watched this movie for the first time. It feels like this movie is supposed to be palatable for the whole family.

8. The Sixth Sense (1999)

When it came to The Sixth Sense, a lot of people knew it would be a horror film, but they assumed it wouldn't be as scary with Haley Joel Osment and Donnie Wahlberg in the film. But of course, that's not what happened and people were shocked by this film in more ways than one.

9. The Toxic Avenger (1984)

Some people online reflected that they watched an animated version of the Toxic Avengers but when it came time for the live-action version from the 80s, it was a completely different type of film. From naked scenes to adult humor, this version was not meant for kids.

10. Arachnophobia (1990)

Arachnophobia had Jeff Daniels and John Goodman in it, so a lot of people assumed it would be just a comedy. But this horror comedy threw a few fans off, especially those who were pretty young when they watched this film.

11. Starship Troopers (1997)

One person said Starship Troopers was not kid-friendly. If viewers aren't paying attention, the movie could seem really family-friendly, but once you start paying attention, it's really an adult movie.

12. Watership Down (1978)

Watership Down is another animated movie that you should be careful about showing your children. Just because a movie is animated, it doesn't mean that there won't be dark scenes that won't scare your children (or even you).

