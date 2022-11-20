10 Movies That You Should Avoid For Kids

Recently someone asked, “What movie did you think was going to be friendly for kids when you first heard of it, only to start watching it and realize that wasn't the case? What was the experience like, and what made you think it would be fine for children to watch? What scene made you realize this wasn't for kids?”

“Did it happen to you when you were a kid, or did you put the movie on for your children, not knowing what it would entail? I know someone who put on Sausage Party for their kids thinking it would be a friendly, Pixar-like movie about food. You can probably imagine how that went,” they concluded.

10. Perfect Blue (1997)

“My parents once went out and decided I could stay home alone. Mum even mentioned a cartoon movie that played on TV that I could watch. So I checked it out, and it was a wholesome little anime movie called Perfect Blue. It disturbed me deeply,” one person admitted. Another exclaimed, “I watched Perfect Blue as an adult, and it's still disturbing!!!”

9. Grave of The Fireflies (1988)

One Redditor said, “Once upon a time, when I was eleven or twelve, and both my parents were working late shifts, I was watching TV and happened on an animated movie playing. I loved animation, and the art looked gorgeous!”

They continued, “Of course, I knew nothing about it, but I was delighted. And that is how I watched Grave of the Fireflies, Studio Ghibli's movie about two siblings succumbing to deprivation after being orphaned by the firebombing Kobe during WWII.”

8. Bridge to Terabithia (2007)

“BRIDGE TO TERABITHIA!” One user shouted. Another replied, “I read Bridge to Terabithia in fourth grade. Ending in a real bummer doesn't mean it's not kid-friendly. Kids have been reading Old Yeller for generations.” “Half this thread is kids' movies or at least family movies, and the others are just R-rated movies that aren't surprising,” a third person commented.

7. Gremlins (1984)

“Gremlins was marketed as a comedy but made me afraid of the dark for years. Specifically, the voice-over narration by the father at the end of the film warning the audience that the events in this movie could happen in your town,” one person confessed.

Another said, “I loved Gremlins, but I still hate that ‘Do You Hear What I Hear' song at Christmas, lol. Creeps me out that some gremlins might be hiding in my tree!”

6. Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Lord-Sinestro replied, “No one has yet mentioned one of the most scarring films ever? Guess I'll say it: Who Framed Roger Rabbit! Supposed to be for kids, but the plot is way too adult. Then add the Dip scene and, of course, Judge Doom's infamous scene at the end. Judge Doom's eyes gave me nightmares for a month.”

5. The Sixth Sense (1999)

“The Sixth Sense. I went with a co-worker and her son, who was about ten. I thought it would just be a scary movie. But, after that first scene with Donnie Wahlberg, she noped out of there with him. I can't say I blamed her. Meant I walked the two miles home, but worth it.”

“Donnie Wahlberg was fantastic in those few minutes of screen time.” Another Redditor said, “It was the scene that has made me keep an eye out for similar moments of glory from supporting roles since,” confessed another.

4. The Toxic Avenger (1984)

One person shared, “In the '90s, there was a cartoon called Toxic Avengers. I barely remember what the plot of the cartoon was. Knowing I was a huge fan of the cartoon, my mom found a live-action version from the 80s and bought it for me when I was six. Unfortunately, the movie has some questionable language and nudity within the first 15 minutes.”

“There's a scene where a couple is having sex. My mom jumped up and turned off the movie before I could even understand what happened On screen. It was hilarious,” they concluded.

3. Arachnophobia (1990)

Iamsnarticus posted, “My dad thought Arachnophobia was going to be a comedy because it had Jeff Daniels and John Goodman. It scared me good. ID don't know how old I was, maybe 7.” Another person argued, “To be fair, Arachnophobia is a comedy horror, and it's one of the best.”

2. Starship Troopers (1997)

“Starship Troopers, the breasts were quite a surprise,” one user admitted. Another replied, “Blood and gore, but we pretend breasts are somehow the issue!” “If you don't pay much attention, I can imagine being fooled. Starship Troopers‘ aesthetics seem much closer to GI Joe than to Aliens,” a third person noted.

Finally, another stated, “And they had Blur's Song 2 in the trailers. So it's not super difficult to understand where it might be a surprise to learn the movie advertised with ‘Woo hoo!' turns out to be an ultra-violent satire of fascism, or imperialism and the military state.”

1. Watership Down (1978)

“Watership Down. Scarred me for life!” one user exclaimed. Another said, “I love Watership Down! Both the book and the 1978 movie! But yes, I agree with you. It's not Bugs Bunny!”

“Oh please, Watership Down? There's blood and violence, sure, but there's also a happy ending. The first time I saw Watership Down, I was a kid on a Sunday morning. You see, it's a cartoon. Those are for kids.,” a third user joked.

What do you think? Did Reddit get this right, or is something significant missing from the list? Check out these movies that 80s kids said scarred them for life.

