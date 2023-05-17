13 Things Kids Born After 2010 Are Missing Out On

People argue that kids today have never had it better. We're here to argue the opposite: that they're missing out on the same things you and I enjoyed as a kid.

A recent online discussion discusses parts of life that today's generation is missing out on. Here are some of the best answers.

1. Privacy

Back in our day, we played outside until the street lights turned on, and our parents trusted us. Now, that's no longer the case, as one person points out: “Some parents track their kids 24/7. They have no real freedom.”

Another points out how social media may be affecting kids, saying “There's a handful of pictures and videos from my school years…..whereas there are some 13-year-olds right now who've already been recorded and tagged online more times than I have.”

2. Buying New Music In Stores

Remember when you had to buy physical copies of music? Some people sure do and actually miss it.

One person recalls “The anticipation of buying a CD for the music as well as the artwork and photos and thank you’s and all.”

Another agrees and mentions how they enjoyed looking through the booklet in the CD case and reading the lyrics.

3. Being Out With Friends Without A Cell Phone

For better or worse, parents can call or text their kids no matter where they are. Some people pine for the days when phones weren't in everyone's pocket.

One person recalls “That giddy feeling of freedom when you're going out as tweens/teen with your friends and your mom can't call or text you every 30 minutes to check up on you.”

Another responded, lamenting how they never had that opportunity. “I was born well before 2010 (late 90s) and still never really had this. Mom bought me a phone and made her text where wherever I was going from grade 5 or 6 onwards.”

4. Physical Photographs

Picking up a packet of physical photos from the drugstore is a special feeling these newer generations will never know.

That feeling of looking through old printed photographs simply can't be replicated by digital images. While physical photos still exist the magic of waiting for them to be developed has disappeared. But patience isn't something the current generation of children has instilled in them.

5. Good Children's Television

Not only did kids these days miss out on what many called the “best era of Cartoon Network,” another TV watcher felt the bar on kid shows has been severely lowered.

“Children's TV shows in general (here in Australia at least), I feel like so many shows are more sterile and dumbed down,” they wrote. “That could absolutely be my own bias talking but I feel like the shows I watched as a kid weren't afraid to teach me some life lessons.”

There was so much more to cartoons back in the day. In the 1980s, for instance, we had Masters of the Universe, Care Bears, ThunderCats, Dungeons & Dragons, Jem, M.A.S.K., Rainbow Brite, and more. Cartoons were much more colorful and virile and tended to convey important messages about life. The same can't be said about the children's television out today.

6. Not Always Being in Front of a Camera

Do you remember a time when everything you did wasn't documented by your phone? These younger generations certainly don't.

“This so much,” wrote one parent, who added: “growing up in the era of no smartphone is a godsend looking back.”

These days, children live their lives under constant surveillance. They must feel like they exist under a microscope. Think of all the embarrassing things you did as a child and imagine all of them were filmed by other kids and plastered all over social media, potentially going viral. Paranoia must run rife through the children of today.

7. The Early Internet

“The internet when it was young and beautiful,” said one person, with another adding, “The early wild west internet.”

They're so right. The internet was so much more wholesome and fun when it was a new thing. Now it seems so much more vitriolic. Bring back the days of dial-up – you all remember the noise, right?