Classic Tales for Quality Time: 15 Kids’ Films to Enjoy with Grandma

Watching films with a family member can be a great way to have fun memories, but it can be challenging when the family members have decades between them and can't decide what suits them.

Luckily, we've compiled a list of movies kids can enjoy with their grandmothers. From timeless classics to modern favorites, these 15 films will bring joy and laughter to the kids and grandma's movie night.

1. Aladdin (1992)

Aladdin is a classic Disney film that folks of all ages can enjoy. The lovable street urchin falls in love with the beautiful princess Jasmine who's out of his league. To keep her love, he must face the evil Sultan Jafar. Aside from the beautiful story, the catchy songs make the film a masterpiece.

2. Toy Story (1995)

Take a trip to infinity and beyond with Toy Story! This beloved Pixar film introduces us to Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and many lovable toys that come to life. It's a tale that showcases the importance of loyalty and the joy of friendship. Toy Story is a movie that will leave both kids and grandparents smiling.

3. Finding Nemo (2003)

Dive into the ocean's depths with the movie Finding Nemo, even though it is animation. This heartwarming adventure follows a clownfish named Marlin as he searches for his lost son, Nemo.

Along the way, they encounter the forgetful Dory, among other “helpful” characters. This movie teaches bravery and shows the lengths one would go to for their family.

4. A Goofy Movie (1995)

This movie is centered on Goofy and his teenage son, Max, as they embark on a hilarious road trip. It explores the experience of the father-son relationship while on a road trip and emphasizes the importance of embracing one's true self.

A Goofy Movie offers powerful messages in its plot, heartwarming characters, and rib-cracking moments. It's a film that will bring generations together in laughter and nostalgia.

5. Coco (2017)

Coco is a breathtaking cinematic gem crafted by Pixar. The film revolves around Miguel's journey into the vibrant Land of the Dead. Overcome with the zeal to be great, he explores his family's hidden musical history.

This enchanting tale of love, memory, and following one's passion will leave a lasting impression on viewers.

6. Castle In The Sky (1986)

Castle in the Sky is an adventure movie that will appeal to lovers of this genre. The movie is about young Pazu and Sheeta, who journey through a fantastical world of floating castles, sky pirates, and ancient mysteries. This thrilling tale of friendship will keep the entire family reeling from excitement.

7. The Fox and the Hound

While a little sad, this classic Disney movie is sure to delight grandparents and kids alike. The beautiful, old-style animation and cute characters will entertain even the most discerning of movie fans.

8. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

My Neighbor Totoro is a film about two sisters who move to the countryside with their father. As they explore their new home, they encounter magical creatures who keep them company while in the town.

It's a delightful tale filled with friendship, imagination, and wonders of nature.

9. The Emperor's New Groove (2000)

The Emperor's New Groove is an animated comedy movie about a young emperor transformed into a llama to regain his throne. This film has colorful characters and entertaining adventures for the young and old.

10. The Iron Giant (1999)

This animated movie is about a young boy who befriends a giant robot from outer space. It explores friendship, acceptance, and the power of choice. It's a captivating film one will appreciate for its endearing characters and powerful messages.

11. Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar is a fun-filled, animated adventure film that follows a group of animals. While trying to escape captivity, they unexpectedly find themselves in the wild.

Starring characters like Alex and Marty, this movie's sparkling humor is one reason it is among the most loved in the animation world.

12. Rango (2011)

Rango is one movie with an excellent plot and stunning visuals. It is about the adventures of a chameleon, the sheriff of a wild town. The film contains clever references and witty dialogue, and the animation is top-notch.

13. A Bug's Life (1998)

A Bug's Life is an animated film that takes you into the miniature world of ants. The plot centers on their struggle against a group of menacing grasshoppers. This film offers endearing characters, beautiful animation, and a heartwarming story about courage and teamwork.

14. The Lego Movie (2014)

The Lego Movie is a great movie for the entire family, with jokes that will be funny for so many age ranges. Plus, a lot of the characters are voiced by a lot of popular actors including Will Arnett, Chris Pratt, Will Ferrel, and Elizabeth Banks.

15. The Mitchell's vs. the Machines (2021)

The Mitchell's vs. the Machines is such a fun movie about family dynamics and trying to find a common ground with the people you love the most. When a family road trip turns into a world-saving mission, this family will have to figure out their strengths as a family in order to save themselves and the world.

