Childhood Wisdom: The Amusing Ways Kids Define Wealth and Success

As a kid, were there things that made you believe people were affluent? I think we all have- unless you were one of the rich ones. On a popular online forum, someone asked, “What things did you think were indicators of wealth when you were a kid?”

Here are some top replies: some sad, some funny, and some just plain out there.

1. Kids Whose Parents Brought Them to School

One user expressed they thought kids whose parents drove them to and from school were rich. They lamented on their own bus travels and remembered the days of standing at the pick-up spot rain or shine.

2. Going to The Dentist and Doctor

Many users expressed they believed going to the doctor was only for wealthy people. While one commenter said they thought going to the dentist and getting braces was the pinnacle of financial success, another shared they didn't know the doctor could be visited for minor illnesses until they reached adolescence. They went on to share that their family only went to a health provider if someone broke a bone.

3. Going to Olive Garden

Several posters shared their surprise about discovering Olive Garden and Red Lobster weren't five-star restaurants. One person admitted they didn't go to one of these chain eateries until they reached adulthood, and even then, they walked in decked out in their fanciest outfit. Everyone on the thread seemed to agree that these places were nothing more than fancy fast-food chains.

4. Money for Cafeteria Food

Another user shared they were astounded by their peers who were able to use their pocket money to buy cafeteria food. On a sweet note, the same person went on to say they were once given a five-dollar bill by their parents, and the lunch they bought was the best one they ever had.

5. Trampolines and Power Wheels

Several toys are apparent indicators of someone's financial status. One commenter said they thought kids who had trampolines and Power Wheel toys were rich. Others chimed in, accumulating an impressive list of toys they categorized as “rich people” gadgets. A savvy user noted that wealthy families had those toys because they were the only ones who had big enough backyards and liability insurance to support more adventurous play.

6. Flying Vacations and Hotel Stays

One user shared they knew a friend was rich when she and her family got on a plane for an extended vacation over spring break. Another clarified they specifically thought Disneyland was a well-off trip and added they felt every kid except for them went to Disney.

7. Garage Fridge

Having two fridges may seem commonplace, but to a kid, it's like hitting the jackpot. A forum member shared they were surprised to find out people had more than one of these appliances in their house and expressed they knew someone was extra rich if one of the fridges was exclusively for drink options.

8. School Activities and Sports

Ugh. This one is so sad that it's true. Many members cited being able to participate in after-school activities like sports and clubs as something reserved for rich kids. The shoes, cleats, and equipment, not to mention any associated fees, can make the sport inaccessible for those with lower incomes.

9. Hamburger Buns

Having hamburger buns instead of needing bread or tortillas was another telltale sign of someone with wealth. A commenter said they still struggle to remember they can buy buns instead of dipping into the week's sandwich bread supply.

10. Having an Upstairs

One user confessed they thought having a two-story house meant they made it in life. In their eyes, only wealthy people had garages and second floors.

11. Having Lunchables

Lunchables, Caprisun, and Sunny D were all considered fancy snacks by the forum commenters. One member took it a step further and added having snack foods at all was something they thought was only for rich people.

12. Fridge That Dispenses Ice

“I still think having a fridge that dispenses ice in the door is living large, lol,” one user admitted. “When you realize those add-ons cost an extra $600, I think it hits home,” another added.

Source: (Reddit)