Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones Makes Cameo for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season Two Finale

Kim Cattrall made a highly anticipated cameo as Samantha Jones in the season two finale of And Just Like That… after months of speculation. In the episode titled “The Last Supper Part Two: Entree,” Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) puts Samantha on speakerphone and she speaks to Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) from her car. The episode reveals that Charlotte told Samantha about Carrie's “Last Supper” plans to bid farewell to her former apartment. Still, a flight delay prevents Samantha from flying to New York from London to reunite with her gal pals. Cattrall reportedly filmed her cameo separate from the rest of her former costars.

When And Just Like That… premiered in December 2021 as a continuation of Sex and the City, Cattrall's Samantha was noticeably absent. The feud between Parker and Cattrall began in 2017 on Piers Morgan's Life Stories when Kim Cattrall said she and Parker had “never been friends.” The next year, Parker told Andy Cohen on What What Happens Live, “I always think that what ties us together is this singular experience is the thing. It was a professional experience, but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives. So I’m hoping that that sort of eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken.”

Well, it didn't because, in 2018, Kim Cattrall interpreted the condolences Parker publicly offered to her about the passing of her brother as “cruel.”

And just like that, the new show went forward without Cattrall's involvement until her cameo in Season 2, episode 11. Max reported that And Just Like That… delivered more viewers than any series debut in the provider's history.

Cattrall Is Unlikely To Appear Again on and Just Like That…

News of Kim Cattrall's cameo on the season two finale of And Just Like That… was one of the worst-kept secrets in Hollywood, but don't interpret that as meaning that Parker and Cattrall have smoothed things over, or that the latter will become a regular on the Max series, which scored renewal for a third season.

Kim Cattrall said to Entertainment Weekly, “This is as far as I'm going to go. I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I'm so appreciative of her.”

Both seasons of And Just Like That… stream on Max.