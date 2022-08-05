Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Call It Quits After 9 Months

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have called time on their relationship after nine months together.

Distance Makes the Heart Grow Fonder…Or Does It?

Sources close to Kim and Pete say that the breakup was a mutual decision. Their busy schedules and the distance apart made the relationship impossible to maintain.

Pete Down Under

Davidson has been in Australia filming his latest movie, Wizards!, while Kim has been co-parenting her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West.

Where It All Began

Kim and Pete were first seen together in October of 2021. They visited Knotts Berry Farm in Los Angeles with mutual friends.

Bring Her Home to Mama

Following the farm, Kim traveled to New York with Pete to visit Staten Island, his hometown. They dined at some of Pete's local favorites, and their relationship took off from there.

Coast To Coast

The pair were frequently seen on vacation together, spending one weekend in L.A. and the next in New York.

Red Carpet Ready

The couple made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondence dinner.

Never Say Never

Sources say that Kim and Kanye are co-parenting successfully and that the pair finally seem to be getting along. While a Kimye reunion is not likely in the future, never say never.

