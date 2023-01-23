Kim Kardashian Spoke at Harvard Business School. Here Are Twitter’s Sanest (And Wildest) Takes.

When Kim Kardashian breathes, she elicits a range of responses that run the gamut from adoration to loathing. It's no surprise, then, that her presence at the prestigious Harvard Business School has sparked a typical range of responses ranging from hysteria to should shrugs:

I’m so proud of Skims and the thought that it is a course being studied at Harvard is just crazy!!! pic.twitter.com/HdThqwNYi1 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) January 21, 2023

Many See Kim as a Speaker Worthy of an Ivy League Audience

In fact, some pointed out the fact that Kardashian, at least partly because of business acumen, will out-earn the typical Harvard Business School graduate by an astronomical margin:

Harvard MBA grad salary: $175,000



Kim Kardashian salary: $80,000,000



I think everyone’s making fun of the wrong person here pic.twitter.com/KN9nvPlOEy — Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA (@GRDecter) January 23, 2023

Another commentator pointed out that Kardashian's Skims is an important case study within the modern business landscape:

It's not a Kim Kardashian course it's a case study. Harvard Business School teaches using the case method. @skims is a great business case; a young woman building a billion dollar company in a very short space of time. https://t.co/b2J42smnb5 — Dr Ola Brown, MFR (@NaijaFlyingDr) January 21, 2023

Yet another noted that, whether you love Kim K, hate Kim K, or are indifferent towards Kim K, the woman has built a massively successful brand, and that is worth discussing:

The woman created a $3+ billion dollar company and the internet is MAD because she's teaching Harvard kids how to do it? Stop the IVY league snobbery. Results matter. Congrats @KimKardashian @SKKY https://t.co/fCdByAWFM4 — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) January 23, 2023

Other Commentators Are Off-put by The Trend of Celeb-speakers at Prestigious Universities

More specifically, they're wondering what the “catch me outside girl” could possibly say to enrich the lives of Oxford university students:

The “catch me outside girl” gets asked to speak at Oxford and Kim Kardashian gets asked to speak at Harvard. Those of y’all working your brain asses off to get into prestigious universities, so yeah… this is where that credibility lies now. pic.twitter.com/z0ixNyXwjF — Jasmine Sadry (@JasmineSadry) January 22, 2023

Critics did not pull punches when it came to the Kim-Harvard pairing in particular:

Imagine paying thousands and thousands of dollars to attend this university and get a course on KIM KARDASHIAN??!! This online confirms that Harvard is just a brand. People aren't better or smarter for going there. I bet I'm smarter than any of them just for being Uruguayan 😅 https://t.co/YFFKpVyf7s — ❛Valentina❜ (@vasandeee) January 21, 2023

And Some Were Simply Happy To Revel in The Madness of 2023

Oh how things have changed since even the 90s:

1990s: the MBA is the Rolls Royce of education. Without one from Harvard, Stanford or Wharton, your career is doomed



2023: ChatGPT passes the exam and Kim Kardashian teaches the class — Matt Turck (@mattturck) January 23, 2023

We can hear from TikTokers and Kardashians without the cost of an Ivy League degree, right?

Kim Kardashian speaking at Harvard, Tiktokers speaking at IITs, makes the pain of not getting into top schools less — Broski (@kiritotwts) January 22, 2023

Say what you will about Twitter, but don't say it is a monolith of opinions. From doom and gloom to proclamations of triumph and good-hearted humor, we get it all when a news story captures Twitter's collective attention.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.