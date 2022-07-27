Kim K and Kylie Jenner Bash Instagram, CEO “Defends” Changes

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner recently sent unhappy messages about Instagram for “trying to be like TikTok.”

Wannabe TikTok

Both sisters posted messages to their massive platforms saying, “Make Instagram Instagram Again.” This criticism comes from growing frustrations with the changes on Instagram's platform, including a copycat “For You Page” and excessive recommendations of seemingly random accounts.

Their message was short but brutal: “Stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see cute photos of my friends.”

IG CEO Responds

👋🏼 There’s a lot happening on Instagram right now. I wanted to address a few things we’re working on to make Instagram a better experience. Please let me know what you think 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/x1If5qrCyS — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 26, 2022

Adam Mosseri, Instagram's “head,” took to Twitter to defend Instagram's choice to open up the platform to user-uploaded video content.

However, he amended, “We're going to have to lean into that shift.”

But What Does It Mean for Instagram?

According to Mosseri, the new changes for Instagram will include an algorithmically suggested main feed as well as “reels,” which are short videos styled after TikTok's content.

User Frustrations

These changes have led users to complain that adding the algorithmically suggested feed takes away from their ability to view posts from loved ones. The ability to scroll through family and friends' posts is what Meta's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg claims the platform was created for.

The Future is Video?

Mosseri claims that video content is what most Instagram users consume and create, therefore justifying the changes. He acknowledged users' complaints, especially the ones concerning users receiving recommendations and posts on their feed from accounts they don't follow.

Mosseri defends this complaint by stating that the recommendations and posts are meant to help users discover new content and that they are an “important and effective” way to help creators expand their platforms.

However, public criticism from socialites and celebrities has caused Instagram's stock to tank, so perhaps Mr. Mosseri will reconsider these changes.

