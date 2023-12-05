Kim Kardashian Reteams with ‘AHS’ Cocreator Ryan Murphy to Play a Divorce Lawyer on New Series

Kim Kardashian will reteam with American Horror Story cocreator Ryan Murphy to play a divorce lawyer on an upcoming Hulu legal drama. Kardashian plays power publicist Siobhan Corbyn on AHS: Delicate, the 12th season of the anthology horror series.

Variety reports, “The legal drama has been given a series commitment at Hulu — which also airs reality series The Kardashians — and will see Kardashian play a successful divorce lawyer who leads an all-female law firm in Los Angeles. Jon Robin Baitz, the showrunner of the Truman Capote-focused upcoming season of Murphy’s Feud, will write the series alongside Joseph Baken, a writer on AHS spin-off American Horror Stories.”

No word yet on the title for the new legal procedural starring Kim Kardashian, but the show represents Murphy's first new Disney project since entering a deal with the company in June after he parted ways with Netflix.

Kim Kardashian Received Praise for Her AHS: Delicate Performance

Kim Kardashian — primarily known for her work as a reality TV star and influencer — surprised doubters by playing the role of celebrity publicist Siobhan Corbyn (pictured) on AHS: Delicate. Although one could argue that she is basically playing her mother, Kris Jenner, on the series, Kardashian proved that she could hold her own alongside an ensemble cast that includes Emma Roberts, Denis O'Hare, Dominic Burgess, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman. Only five episodes aired in Part One of AHS: Delicate due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but the plan remains for Kardashian and the other cast members to return and finish Part Two.

In a behind-the-scenes video of AHS: Delicate posted on X, Kim Kardashian said, “Each time you try something, you just have to have the intention of growing and challenging yourself, and you just kind of release and have fun.” She also commented on those freakishly long, Mr. Snuffleupagus lashes she wore along with a white wig in the promotional posters for Delicate. “These lashes were sitting on the counter, and I almost screamed because I thought it was a spider,” said Kardashian. “I am so afraid of spiders.”

In addition to prepping for her role in the new Hulu legal procedural (she is already participating in a four-year law apprenticeship, which is solid research for the part), Kardashian is working on a comedy film titled The Fifth Wheel in which she plays the outsider in a group comprised of four other gal pals.