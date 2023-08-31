Jimmy Kimmel Intended To Retire Before Wga Strikes Began

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel says he was “very intent on retiring” before the WGA strike started and he changed his mind. Kimmel has hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003 and has hosted both the Primetime Emmy Awards and Academy Awards ceremonies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kimmel made the comment about retirement on the Spotify podcast Strike Force Five. “I was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started,” said Kimmel. “And now, I realize, oh yeah, it’s kind of nice to work. You know when you are working, you think about not working.”

The Strike Force Five Podcast Features Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver

According to Variety, rival late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver (pictured above, clockwise from top left) would meet for Zoom videoconferences before deciding to team up for the limited podcast Strike Force Five. At least 12 episodes are planned, with all proceeds going to the staff — who can't work due to the Hollywood strikes — of each man's show.

During the 2007-'08 writers strike, Kimmel says “there wasn’t a lot of communication between the late-night hosts, and as a result there was a lot of nonsense that went on. So Stephen [Colbert] suggested we get together and we talk through our issues and whatever we’re dealing with.”

Colbert has hosted The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS since 2015. Saturday Night Live alumnus Fallon hosted Late Night with Jimmy Fallon from 2009 to 2014 and has hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon since 2014. Fellow SNL alumnus Meyers has hosted Late Night with Seth Meyers since 2014, the same year Fallon took over The Tonight Show. That same year, British-American comedian Oliver started hosting Last Week Tonight with John Oliver on HBO.

Kimmel said on the first episode of Strike Force Five that had he decided to retire before the strike began, it would have complicated the three-year extension of his show through its 23rd season. Meyers teased Kimmel about retiring, saying, “Kimmel, c’mon, you are the Tom Brady of late night…you have feigned retirement…. Are we to take you at your word?” Kimmel responded, “I was serious. I was very, very serious.”

MAJOR LIFE UPDATE – for the remainder of the strike @StephenAtHome, @JimmyFallon, @SethMeyers, @IamJohnOliver & I are joining forces for a new podcast called @StrikeForceFive. Hear the first episode tomorrow 8/30. ALL proceeds (thanks to @Casamigos and @MintMobile) go to support… pic.twitter.com/Czyvlpmba2 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 29, 2023

Strike Force Five launched on August 30 and can be accessed on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major podcast platforms. Each of the five comedians will take turns leading the conversations.