Southern California Kings Brewing Co is Bringing Canned Controversary to the Conversation

The story sounds like a joke: a beer and a can of soda sit on a beer, but no one can tell them apart. Except in the case of Southern California-based brewery Kings Brewing Co.'s latest product rollout, there is no joke: their beer does look just like soda.

Norwalk Brewery owner Ray Ricky Rivera got the attention of the #beertwitter crowd this morning by sharing a photo of the beer and soda side-by-side.

Are they infringing on trademarks?

According to #beertwitter, this isn't the first time Kings Brewing Co. has copied someone else's label.

It’s 2023 and this SoCal brewery is still blatantly infringing on trademarks!



Screenshot from Instagram. Pretty bold, but consistent with their marketing lol.



Wild. #craftbeer #trademark pic.twitter.com/15kBUDQm2T — Ray Ricky Rivera (@RayRickyRivera) February 2, 2023

“It’s 2023 and this SoCal brewery is still blatantly infringing on trademarks! Screenshot from Instagram. Pretty bold, but consistent with their marketing lol. Wild. #craftbeer #trademark” Rivera said.

The reactions from folks on Twitter dove into not only the potential trademark but the size of the cans which thankfully turned out to be 16-ounce cans instead of 12-ounce ones. Concerns for people with kids potentially accidentally got brought up as the cans look very strikingly similar to the trademarked original soda.

Does it matter if it's a parody though?

However, many on social media question whether or not the labeling technically is copyright infringement. In many cases, parodies are legal because they're classified as “Fair Use,” meaning the creator doesn't need the copyright owner's permission to use the work.

“It's legal if they change the slightest thing and parody it… both of which this rancho Cucamonga brewery is doing” one commenter responded.

It's legal if they change the slightest thing and parody it… both of which this rancho Cucamonga brewery is doing

Not everyone was willing to give that a pass.

Rivera, a Latino brewer who has personal experience with his own brewery, wasn't so quick to let the situation go.



“That’s not actually true. I’m No Trademark attorney, but the legal argument would be that this brewery is misleading the public for monetary gain. “Parody” is typically reserved for art, not consumer goods. These mofos are straight up ripping off existing marks & in a ugly way.”

That’s not actually true. I’m No Trademark attorney, but the legal argument would be that this brewery is misleading the public for monetary gain. “Parody” is typically reserved for art, not consumer goods.



These mofos are straight up ripping off existing marks & in a ugly way. — Ray Ricky Rivera (@RayRickyRivera) February 2, 2023

A fellow industry person chimed in.

Rivera wasn't the only one feeling this way. Mark Gallo, a NorCal Beverage Company co-packer didn't think too highly of it either. His tweet mentioned that not the Dr.Pepper parody wasn't the only soda can the brewery would be copying; Sprite and Coca-Cola parodies have been previously rolled out.



“This is a soda/craft beer rip-off series is shameful. h/t @RayRickyRivera” Gallo posted on another thread.

This is soda/craft beer rip off series is shameful. h/t @RayRickyRivera pic.twitter.com/EcIkI7WeqQ — Mark Gallo (@guhlo) February 2, 2023

Feelings were different on other social media platforms.

There aren't any responses from the brewery on the Twitter thread but this could be due to the fact that the brand is not on Twitter. According to their website, they have a social media presence on Instagram as well as Facebook.



Comments on the cans on Instagram seem to overall be quite favorable. The post has over a thousand likes on it, and commenters are eager to buy the parody soda.

“Can’t wait to try this out, the sprite and cola were pretty good. any news on a restock of the kings road?” said commenter young.siracha. “Sheesh my favorite soda” said another commenter named twinwc626, who added a few fire emojis to accentuate their enthusiasm.

But not everyone is looking forward to the new beer. A recent post on Facebook shows the latest “Docta Peppa” cans has only one comment that reads: “I hope your attorney cleared this one.”

The final answer is unknown.

What ultimately happens for the California brewery is unknown. Currently, the products are only being sold in Rancho Cucamonga, where the brewery is located.

As of right now, there have not been reports about if the brewery is facing legal repercussions. Regardless of the outcome, the canned controversy absolutely has folks talking.



This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.