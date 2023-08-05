14 Little Ways To Know Someone Is Faking Their Intellect

Do you ever think your smart friend is just faking it? People in a recent online post share tells for detecting false intelligent people. Stay frosty!

1- Being Over-Qualified

Several posters think people who spend a lifetime in higher education may be academically sound, though they lack real-world application skills. I agree that a Ph.D. isn't necessarily a reflection of high thinking — depending on the Ph.D.

2- Overcompensating

In my experience, those who must declare their genius (Oscar Wilde's tongue-in-cheek genius aside) are far less likely to possess it. One observer noted smart people often seek knowledge rather than showing off.

3- Wordiness

Another commenter noted they couldn't stand when people use big words without understanding what they mean. However, give the faux wordsmiths their word soup; it is most entertaining.

4- All Memory; No Understanding

The danger with following academia is the limited scope through which many students must learn — namely rote, drill-heavy learning that involves little conceptual understanding. One person noted memorizing and understanding a concept are two entirely different things.

5- The Stonewall Mindset

One commenter can't stand when people are unwilling to change their minds when faced with new evidence. This choice is one of my biggest hates; academic cowardice will end us.

6- What's in The Box?

It drives one person crazy when they encounter people who consider themselves out-of-the-box thinkers who parrot popular headlines or ideas in the news. I love this choice; who isn't tired of talking heads on news media who consider themselves experts yet repeat what every other so-called expert says?

7- Shallow Knowledge; Deep Pretense

One sharp commenter noted that just because you know, it doesn't mean you understand. I have to agree.

8- Obedience to Authority

One person feels those most agreeable, following orders without question for the good of their conscience, are hiding a low IQ. When you read about how mass mobilization of people's minds was done so easily throughout history, you see that the human mind is malleable. Those people who question authority may be labeled as the opposite, but we all know they are correct to do so.

9- Unverified Statements

Some people like to understand things on a basic level but pretend their comprehension is higher than in reality. One person noted that people who spout off on random ideas with no idea of how to think deeply about a topic are likely faking their intelligence.

10- Oneupmanship

We all know that one person who has to “one up” whatever we do. If you went hiking, this person climbed Everest. This behavior comes off as super insincere, not to mention annoying, and screams insecurity. Intelligent people are usually self-assured.

11- Low Critical Thinking Skills

Having talents in math or science is useful, but it's not true intelligence. Intelligence, a commenter says, is the ability to think in abstract concepts while also being able to reason.

12- Over Explaining

Some people just like to hear themselves talk, and they think the non-stop talking makes them sound smart.

13- Overconfidence in All Things

While there's nothing wrong with being confident, having too much confidence in oneself is an unrealistic appraisal of the human condition. Someone who constantly boasts about how smart they are and what they've accomplished is probably trying to compensate for a lack of actual smarts.

14- Knowledge Without Curiosity

A contributor declared intelligent people have a hunger for knowledge and want to learn new things. I often wonder why some people show little interest in everything; I spend much of my time just marveling at everything around me.

Source: (Reddit).