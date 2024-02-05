Bacon, Eggs, Toast…and Mac & Cheese? Kraft’s Signature Pasta Meal Approved for Breakfast

According to a company survey conducted by Kraft Heinz at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, 56% of participants reported feeding their children Kraft’s signature Mac & Cheese for breakfast more often than in previous months. This surprising finding actually inspired the company to launch a short-term campaign promoting the cheesy pasta dish as a breakfast food.

“As a brand loved by the entire family, we’ve learned Kraft Mac & Cheese isn’t just for dinner,” said Kelsey Cooperstein of Kraft Heinz, “A Kraft Mac & Cheese breakfast is a win-win for families at a time when they need all the wins they can get.”

During the promotion, Kraft Heinz replaced the word “dinner” with “breakfast” on its iconic blue and yellow packaging. A crayon-ready placemat was also included in the box, along with a magnet suggesting additional breakfast-related toppings, such as bacon, crumbled sausage, and eggs. The breakfast version would be served in a promotional mug.

A company-sponsored sweepstakes determined who would receive these special boxes, and the company donated ten boxes to Feed the Children, a leading global hunger relief organization, for every #KMCforBreakfast hashtag posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Is Macaroni & Cheese Truly a Breakfast Food?

Technically, any food consumed during the first meal of the day could be considered breakfast food, but there are sources of proteins, carbohydrates, and fats more closely associated with breakfast than lunch or dinner. Meats such as sausage, bacon, and ham are flavorful but not overly filling. Carbohydrates in the form of pancakes, waffles, or French toast offer a source of quick energy. Savory items such as eggs or fried potatoes are also widely served for breakfast.

Traditional mac and cheese, however, is considered by many to be a side dish for heavier lunch and dinner entrees, especially comfort foods such as meatloaf or fried chicken. It is not typically included in a restaurant’s hot breakfast buffet or offered as a breakfast side dish.

However, the comfort food aspect of mac and cheese is comparable to traditional breakfast foods like hashbrowns or cheese grits. The pasta provides carbohydrates, essential for quick energy, and the cheese adds a savory quality without being highly seasoned or overly rich. In that sense, macaroni and cheese should be considered a dish suitable for breakfast, even if it is not considered a “breakfast food,” per se.

Other Non-Traditional Breakfast Foods

Some parents surveyed for the Kraft study mentioned serving macaroni and cheese for all three mealtimes, largely because of the ease of preparation and the appeal to a younger audience. Serving a popular snack food, or at least the left-over version, for breakfast is no different than serving cold breakfast cereal or a ready-made toaster pastry in terms of convenience.

Besides macaroni and cheese, consumers still prefer other dishes not traditionally associated with breakfast as a low-maintenance first meal. Cold pizza slices are frequently mentioned as acceptable but non-traditional breakfast items. The crust provides the same carbohydrate boost as breakfast biscuits, muffins, or pancakes, and the meat and cheese provide proteins and fats.

Fish is also an option for a non-traditional breakfast. Served hot or cold, a mild fish filet provides an easily digestible form of protein. It also pairs well with eggs and a rich gravy or sauce.

Side dishes such as rice or beans can also be served for breakfast to complement savory items. A traditional English breakfast often includes a serving of beans, and rice provides a neutral starch base for hot breakfast entrees.

Breakfast: Not Just for Mornings Anymore

The promotion of macaroni and cheese to breakfast food status also put a spotlight on a different culinary practice in many households: breakfast for dinner. The idea of putting traditional breakfast foods in a separate category has faded in recent years. Foods such as eggs, breakfast meats, and pancakes are generally less expensive than traditional “dinner” foods such as steak or seafood and less labor-intensive than casseroles, soups, or stews.

Breakfast foods are also comfort foods, ideal for informal evening meals and brunches. It’s easy to prepare many breakfast foods in bulk and serve them family-style. Breakfast foods are also popular for after-hours meals since they are easy to digest and are not heavily seasoned. It is not unusual for casual restaurants to offer a late-night breakfast buffet as an alternative to heavier dinner entrees and vegetables.

Does the Macaroni and Cheese for Breakfast Movement Have Momentum?

Kraft’s promotional campaign featuring special breakfast-related packaging for its signature pasta snack actually ended in 2020 and has not been revisited by the company. The inspiration for the promotion had more to do with changing pandemic-fueled shopping and meal preparation trends, not the wholesale adoption of mac and cheese as a bona fide breakfast food.

Whether the option of serving cold cereal, hot oatmeal, or mac and cheese for breakfast will become a routine morning discussion remains to be seen, but Kraft’s short-term social experiment did expose the general public to the growing popularity of non-traditional breakfast foods.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.