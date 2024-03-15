Beyond Auschwitz: Commemorating History in Krakow Poland

As the sun begins its descent and the street lights cast a gentle glow on the cobblestones, a mysterious figure dressed in black takes center stage before a gathering crowd. He gestures towards a red-headed woman, saying, “She would have been considered a witch in medieval times.” Laughter echoes through the crowd, and the redhead, a touch surprised, joins in. Seizing the opportunity, Jacek, a tour guide with Macabre Kraków Free Walking Tours, begins to unravel the dark history of the southern city of Krakow Poland.

For many who visit Poland, history begins in 1939 when World War II began. It's the horrors of Schindler's Factory and Auschwitz that often interest guests most. Although this form of dark tourism plays a crucial role in Poland's travel industry and is an indispensable aspect of any visit, you might not know that the city harbors a rich history stretching back over a millennium. Not only that, but Krakow's Old Town holds romantic beauty, culture, and culinary delights that will make you want to return again and again. You'll find this must-visit small city in Europe is also easy on your wallet.

Wawel Castle, the Dragon, and Da Vinci

While it might sound like something out of Game of Thrones, legend has it that Krakow was founded by Krakus after defeating a dragon. The bones still hang above Wawel's cathedral entrance. Yes, there are actually large bones there. While it's speculated that they're mammoth bones, we can pretend that isn't the case, and our hero did feed a sulfur-drenched lamb to the dragon, who then proceeded to drink himself to death! The dragon is a prominent symbol of Krakow today, with the popular Dragon Parade held in Summer.

While some of the buildings in the complex date back to 970 AD, the standing castle dates to the 14th century. The interiors are beautifully preserved, featuring Gothic-style elements, elaborate furnishings, marble floors, and antique tapestries. This site is a must-visit. You will also find Da Vinci's Lady with an Ermine on display in one of the rooms, though this requires an extra ticket.

The Krakow Market Square

At the heart of Krakow's Old Town lies the Rynek Główny—Market Square in English. It's one of Europe's largest medieval town squares and one of the first to gain UNESCO status in 1978. This area in Krakow has been a dynamic center throughout its existence, witnessing political events, monarch processions, and cultural traditions. The square has been pivotal, from the Royal Route leading to Wawel Castle to significant historical events like Albrecht Hohenzollern's allegiance oath in 1525. Its current appearance was shaped by 19th-century urban planning efforts, highlighting its evolution from makeshift structures to the vibrant and organized space it is today.

The prominent building with arches at the center of the square is known as the Cloth Hall. Built during the Renaissance, it was a cultural hub for business, imports, and exports. Today, it houses market stalls selling various goods, including souvenirs, traditional Polish costumes, and local amber jewelry—a stone mined in the country.

Every hour, if you're standing near the center of Old Town, you'll hear trumpeters playing the five notes of St Mary's Trumpet Call, marking the day and night. This isn't a recording or automated in any way—there are real musicians up there. It has been played here for the past seven hundred years. This tower is part of a historic St. Mary's Basilica, which you can visit and climb to enjoy the views.

Culinary Delights and Cafes To Watch the World Go By

Surrounding the Market Square, you'll find charming restaurants and eateries, many with outdoor seating to relax and watch the world go by.

Krakow's culinary scene is a delightful journey through Polish flavors. From traditional pierogi (dumplings stuffed with meat, potato, or mushroom and sauerkraut) to hearty żurek soup (fermented rye with Polish sausage), the city's restaurants and eateries showcase Polish cuisine and food from around the world. Cafes lining the charming streets and squares invite visitors to savor aromatic coffee while enjoying the lively atmosphere.

There's something for everyone, whether you want to try Polish potato pancakes (placki ziemniaczane) from a hole-in-the-wall style eatery for $1.50 or take in a meal and traditional Polish dancing at one of the older establishments, the city has you covered.

Kazimierz—the Jewish Quarter

Kazimierz, the Jewish Quarter of Krakow Poland, has a fascinating history dating back to its establishment as a separate town by King Casimir III in 1335. Over the centuries, it evolved into a vibrant center of Jewish culture, contributing significantly to Krakow's economic and cultural development. The district housed synagogues, schools, and communal buildings, reflecting the richness of Jewish life.

World War II brought a tragic chapter to Kazimierz. The Jewish population was forcibly moved to the Krakow Ghetto, and the district, along with its historic synagogues, witnessed profound suffering. Post-war neglect took its toll, but concerted efforts have revitalized Kazimierz in recent decades. Once marked by loss, the district has become a dynamic cultural hub.

Despite its tragic past, Kazimierz gained international recognition as a filming location for Steven Spielberg's movie Schindler's List. The cobbled streets and historic buildings served as an authentic backdrop, drawing attention to the area's significance. Today, Kazimierz is a living heritage, seamlessly blending Jewish history with a contemporary artistic vibe. If you love quirky and funky suburbs, this is where it's at in Krakow, Poland.

Cultural Traditions in Krakow Poland

Krakow takes pride in preserving its cultural traditions through diverse expressions like folk music, dance, and annual festivals. The city's artistic heritage can be seen in theaters, galleries, and street performances. Events such as the Krakow Film Festival and UNESCO-listed Easter processions exemplify Krakow's commitment to its rich cultural history.

Two notable festivals occur in June. The first is the Dragon Parade, which pays homage to the legend of the city's origin. The second is an ancient midsummer festival known as the Lajkonik Parade. It features wreath-floating along the Vistula River, followed by fireworks and musical acts.

The Wieliczka Salt Mine

While this may sound a little boring, it is a must-see when visiting Krakow Poland. Located about 8 miles southwest of Krakow, these salt mines are an exhibition of artistic expression. Descending into an underground world, visitors explore chambers adorned with salt sculptures, learning about the mine's significance in Polish history and its remarkable engineering feats. The sheer beauty of the wall carvings lit by chandeliers in open chambers, elaborate statues, salt-carved chapels, and underground lakes will amaze you.

The mine produced table salt from the 13th century until 1996. It is now an integral part of Polish history and features tours, a hotel, and an underground health resort. Some tours take you via bus from the center of town, or you can stay at the mines. According to the resort, the salt mines are a microclimate that is devoid of allergens and impurities; it “brings relief to allergy sufferers, regenerates, and improves the body’s immunity.”

Auschwitz and Schindler's Factory

While there are many things to do besides Auschwitz and Schindler's Factory, making a pilgrimage to these sites on your first visit to Krakow stands as a poignant reminder of the Holocaust and the atrocities of World War II. Auschwitz, the infamous concentration and extermination camp, offers guided tours that provide a sobering and educational experience, exploring the history and impact of this dark chapter.

Similarly, Schindler's Factory, made famous by Steven Spielberg's film Schindler's List, offers tours that delve into the factory's role in saving Jewish lives during the war. Visitors have the opportunity to choose from various tours at both locations, each providing a unique perspective on the historical significance of these sites and the stories they contain.