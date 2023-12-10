Krispy Kreme a Sugary Hit as It Takes on Croissants, Opening Store in Paris

What would you do for a Krispy Kreme doughnut?

If you were 19-year-old Lada in Paris, you, of course, would camp out overnight to be one of the first in line when your country’s first Krispy Kreme store opens.

“I discovered Krispy Kreme in Scotland, and I'm a real fan of doughnuts. When I found out a store was opening in Paris, I told myself I couldn't miss it. It was well worth a sleepless night in the cold,” Lada told Le Parisien.

She bought two Original Glazed at Forum des Halles in Paris early Dec. 6.

No word yet on whether Lada was one of the first 10 customers at the store when it opened. If so, she could soon be in doughnut paradise. Krispy Kreme had promised them a year of free doughnuts, at the rate of a box of 12 per week. Customers 10 to 100 will receive a box once a month.

Le Parisien found Clément, a 28-year-old civil servant, lamenting being 11th in line to be served at the Paris store while stuffing his face with his ninth doughnut of the morning at 8:30.

Eating a Box of 12? No Problem!

“I took 3 boxes of 12 for myself and to give my mother a taste. The taste of the original is incredible; it's fluffy and light and even better when it's hot. The box of 12, I can easily eat it all by myself,” Clément said.

Le Parisien reported that the Krispy Kreme store in Paris was expecting to serve 3,000 customers on opening day.

Krispy Kreme, which began operating in 1937 in Winston Salem, N.C., and now has more than 1,400 stores around the world, handed out nearly 100,000 free doughnuts before the Paris store opening and put up dozens of comedic posters across the city to lure people to its offerings.

According the France edition of The Local, Krispy Kreme plans to open at least five to 10 doughnut shops in the next five years in the Paris area as well as sell its doughnuts at dozens of kiosks, grocery stores, shopping malls, train stations and airports.

“Billions of croissants are sold each year in France. We want to take our share of the stomach,” the head of Krispy Kreme France, Alexandre Maizoué, told Actu France.

Not All Welcoming the American Product

As could be expected, the American product was not without detractors about its coming to France.

“I cannot believe people who have access to some of the finest pastries and desserts on earth in Paris would get so excited over a Krispy Kreme doughnut,” Jonathan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in reaction to a New York Times story about the Paris opening.