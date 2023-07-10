Kristie Wolfe’s Newest Airbnb Experience Will Elevate You to New Heights

Celebrated Airbnb superhost Kristie Wolfe is launching her most ambitious Airbnb experience yet.

Already known for her unique experiences like the “Tropical Treehouse” in Fern Forest, Hawaii, and “The Hobbit Inn” – a Hobbit hole outside of Chelan, Washington – Wolfe is turning her attention to Wallace, Idaho, and the MoonPass Lookouts.

So much of Wolfe’s design is intentional, and in the case of her MoonPass Lookouts, the location even has significance. In fact, MoonPass Lookouts is the first project that has allowed her to blend her love of creating unique travel experiences with her passion for preservation and conservation.

Visit The Home of The “Big Burn” When You Stay at MoonPass Lookouts

The towers are located outside Wallace, Idaho, home of the “Big Burn” – one of the largest forest fires in U.S history.

“The location of the MoonPass Lookouts is a dream come true for me,” Wolfe told me over e-mail. Not only are the watch towers set on 55 acres, but Wolfe explained the property is “bordered by forest service land, ensuring a level of privacy unattainable at [her] other properties.”

While the MoonPass Lookouts are not the only property Wolfe has in Idaho, they are a completely unique experience. “I take pride in incorporating unique details into each of my projects,” she explained, “ and with this much land, I have the opportunity to introduce fun elements like the Forest Sound Amplifier.”

Wolfe’s Forest Sound Amplifier is a unique relaxation experience she created to help visitors tune out the modern world and tune into nature. Over e-mail, she told us two 12-foot-long cones go on either side of you, creating the shape of a gramophone. The shape also mimics what a gramophone does, turning the volume up on the sounds of the natural world.

But the Forest Sound Amplifier is only one reason to book a stay at the MoonPass Lookouts.

Get Ready To Check Stargaze From Bed off Your Bucket List

When you book a visit at the MoonPass Lookouts, you’ll stay in one of five custom-built lookout towers. Each offers the same panoramic view of the surrounding forest, mountains, and sky, giving each guest the ability to stargaze (or cloud watch) from the full-sized bed.

But don’t worry about all those windows; each roof is a Smart Glass Roof, which can be turned from clear to opaque to help block 99% of UVA rays. Plus, each tower is spaced from each other on the 55-acre property with complete privacy in mind.

On cold nights, enjoy a crackling fire in the tower’s wood-burning stove. Or, descend to ground level to unwind in the tower’s private sauna. Ground level is also where you’ll find a fully-functioning bathroom hidden behind a rustic outhouse exterior.

Each tower also comes with a fully equipped kitchen and is pet-friendly.

Why The Fire Lookout Museum Is Important

With the location's history in mind, Wolfe also included a Fire Lookout Museum in her plans. The museum goes over the history of the land and the impact the “Big Burn” had on the area. When we asked her why the museum was important to her, she explained she wanted to help preserve the country’s remaining fire lookout towers.

Over e-mail, she told me she believes the museum “could play a role in educating the public and hopefully reducing man-made fires” as the number of wildfires in the northwest continues to climb. She added that she sees the museum as something that would support the FFLA (Fire Forest Lookout Association) and their efforts to preserve the remaining towers.

“I'm hoping the tower rentals will fund the Fire Lookout Museum. In doing so, we can create a space where folks can learn about our forests and fire history and pick up some important fire safety tips,” emphasizes Kristie Wolfe.

To fund the museum, Wolfe told us she’s investing income she receives from guests staying at the MoonPass Lookout.

Things To Do During Your Stay at The MoonPass Lookouts

One of the notable figures from the Great Burn visitors will learn about at the museum is Ed Pulaski, a hero who led his firefighting crew to safety in a mine shaft. You can embark on a beautiful 5-mile hike from our MoonPass property to visit this mine shaft, paying homage to Pulaski's bravery and the historical significance of the event.

If you need something that’s going to get your adrenaline going, you can practice throwing axes, with axes and targets supplied by MoonPass Lookouts. They also supply a Snowcat (with hot cocoa!) in the winter to ensure guests can get to and from their towers in the snow.

The lookouts are also near the Hiawatha Trail, which is open to mountain bikers and hikers alike from late spring until late summer. The rental shop at the trailhead makes it easy for travelers to get out on the trails without having to lug their own bikes around the country. But personal bikes are also welcome.

Here’s How to Book Your Stay at MoonPass Lookouts

Currently, MoonPass Lookouts is not taking reservations. However, you can get on the waitlist now when you support the project through their Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. Wolfe told us MoonPass LookOut stays will be prioritized by access level and length of stay. By booking early and for a long stay, you’ll get early access to dates once the reservation date portal goes live.

Not sure when you want to travel yet? Don’t worry: reservations don’t have an expiration date, so when you do have access to book your visit, you can schedule it for dates in the future. Plus, booking now through the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign secures you a space further up on what’s sure to be a long waitlist.

1-night stay (3rd priority access) — $249/stay Super Early Bird Price (post-campaign price: $400)

2-night stay (2nd priority access) — $498/stay Super Early Bird Price (post-campaign price: $800)

3-night stay (2nd priority access) — $732/stay Super Early Bird Price (post-campaign price: $1200)

4-night stay (1st priority access) — $972/stay Super Early Bird Price (post-campaign price: $1600)

5-night stay (1st priority access) — $1,210/stay Super Early Bird Price (post-campaign price: $2000)

Other Kristie Wolfe Experiences to Book

While waiting for the MoonPass Lookout to open, there are many other Airbnb locations Wolfe has designed available to book.

The Crystal Peak Lookout, for instance, is another rehabilitated fire tower located in Fernwood, Idaho. Originally located in Chewelah, Washington, on top of Stranger Peak, the fire tower was relocated to Idaho in 1983 and completely renovated in 2018.

Set on 13 acres, guests have a completely immersive experience with 360° forest and mountain views. Relax after a day of long hikes by the wood-burning fireplace inside the tower or in the wood-burning sauna located below the tower.

You can find other locations Wolfe has designed by visiting her website.