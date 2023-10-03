Lady Gaga Does Not Have to Pay $500,000 Reward Money to Woman Tied to Dognapping

A judge ruled that Lady Gaga does not have to pay $500,000 in reward money to Jennifer McBride, a woman tied to the violent dognapping of Gaga's two French bulldogs in February 2021. During the incident, Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot and her two Frenchies, Koji and Gustav, were stolen.

Entertainment Weekly reports that McBride sued Gaga for not paying the $500,000 reward money, saying that Gaga advertised the reward “with the intent to defraud and induce members of the public, such as Plaintiff, to rely upon it and to act upon said promise by locating and delivering Lady Gaga's bulldogs to Defendants.” Judge Holly J. Fujie said in her court order that McBride's lawsuit against Gaga is “legally insufficient in its entirety” due to McBride's “involvement in the theft.” McBride was indicted and pleaded “no contest” to receiving stolen property, i.e. the two French bulldogs.

Five People Were Arrested in 2021 in Connection with the Shooting of Lady Gaga's Dog Walker and Theft of Her Dogs

Entertainment Weekly reports:

“McBride was one of five people arrested in 2021 in connection with the dognapping and shooting of dogwalker Ryan Fischer. James Howard Jackson, who shot Fischer before stealing dogs Koji and Gustav, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.