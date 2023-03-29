Bye Bye Bestie: Lady Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands With Overbearing Best Friend

Marriage is a union between two people. Well, usually. It can get pretty annoying when one feels like someone else is invading their space when it is clear they are not welcome anymore. Partners may refrain from communicating discomfort with their friends to avoid hurting their feelings, especially when they have known them for a long time — just like in this story.

You see, his wife has known her friend Drew for over 15 years, so saying the truth to her face is difficult. But it seems like the only choice for the couple now if they want their privacy back.

The Couple

OP has been with her wife, Bree, for 6 years, and they seem pretty happy. She (OP) is currently 5 weeks pregnant.

She may be in the early stage of her pregnancy, but that's still a time in a woman's life when she needs all the support and love she can get. She definitely won't get that with someone else leeching on her wife every minute of the day. Bree's friend, Drew, has lived with them for three months. They have been friends for 15 years, so OP knows they must share some special bond.

Still, it isn't enough reason to take total possession of a person. Some friends have known each other for decades and know how to respect boundaries. Not Drew.

The Unwanted

Drew is going through a divorce, which may be a reason why she's being overly clingy. In her time with them, she hasn't been a total leech. She's paid rent and helps with the cooking sometimes, which is great, considering OP is pregnant.

OP doesn't want legal advice about evicting her. There was never a formal agreement. They were helping a friend who needed a place to crash and a shoulder to cry on.

However, Drew is crossing lines and going way too far. OP highlights some of the things she does that tick her off. You just won't believe it.

She follows her wife (Bree) everywhere. They've been throwing hints at her, but she's refused to take them. The couple could be going on a date, and Drew would want to tag along. Now, that's what I call a dealbreaker. OP is surprised she doesn't follow Bree to the loo as their dog does. Being compared to a dog must be the height of it.

Obsessed

Drew is constantly texting and calling Bree like an obsessed lover. Bree often calls her to complain. Even to me, this sounds very tiring. She even texts Bree while she's at work! Bree has told her to lay off several times (way nicer than OP has, and most people would).

It feels like they have a guard dog around them at every minute. “Like you know the videos where a dog gets jealous of their owners hugging?” She said, “It’s that, to an extreme.”

OP was tired of playing nice. She told Drew she had overstayed her welcome and gave her an ultimatum to leave before the weekend. Drew didn't wait — she left the same day. Since that day, Drew has not texted Bree. The original plan was for Drew to stay 6-7 months, but that seems unrealistic.

A pregnant woman has many needs and needs attention and care from her partner. Drew was sure to come in the way, so it was a good thing she was gone.

However, OP did not talk to her wife before bluntly asking Drew to leave. You'd think her wife would be relieved about the fact that she was gone, but she was super upset. She stated that it was her home, and OP had no right to kick her out because Drew was struggling. OP did complain a lot of times about Drew being super needy, just as much as Bree did, but Bree maintains that she was wrong to kick her out.

Now, OP wonders if her wife is right.

OP Should Have Given Her Wife Heads-up

People have weighed the case from different directions, and the answer isn't a simple yes or no on whether OP is wrong for acting how she did. Drew was definitely at fault, but she may have taken matters into her own hands.

“NTA for telling Drew she had to leave, but YTA for telling her without giving Bree a heads up that you were going to have that conversation. It was a conversation that Bree should have had with Drew,” u/TryinToBeHelpfulHere wrote.

Another person shared outrage about Drew trying to go with them on dates, which I find truly outrageous. They said,

“‘We could be going on a date and Drew will want to come.'

WTH? Date night is supposed to be a private night between couples. Period.

Sounds like Drew has overstayed her welcome, time for her to go. You don't need that baggage in your marriage.

NTA.”

Finally

Other people admit Drew had to go, but strongly think that OP needs to apologize for acting that way without telling her wife.

OP must have felt really frustrated to act the way she did. She tried every other method, and nothing seemed to work. So, she used a little force. But her wife had a right to know before she took action, don't you agree?

What would you do differently if you were her?

This thread inspired this post.

