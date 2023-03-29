How One Mom’s Refusal to Be a Short-Order Cook Changed the Game

Cooking is a beautiful art that many people enjoy and look forward to, even if they are newbies in the culinary world. Like any other art, the artist puts in a lot of effort to ensure that everything is exactly as it should be, going out of their way to fashion the food to fit everyone else's preferences.

It's not an easy task — that's why it hurts to feel like your food and even the effort you put into creating it goes underappreciated.

u/ImSoSorryCharlie made dinner. But instead of dinner being a wonderful time between friends, it became a huge scene. She may have overreacted and kicked her friends out, but here's how the story started.

A Lovely Time

OP is friends with this couple, Mike and Sandra, and she invited them and their 9-year-old child over for dinner. It was supposed to be a lovely time to look forward to, but the future holds many surprises.

Cooking for someone other than oneself requires being very selfless, as others may have preferences or even allergies. Before they came over, she did the wise thing and texted them to know if they had any food sensitivities, allergies, or demands. Sandra said she had nothing to worry about, so she felt she was on the safe side.

She decided to make something “a bit kid-friendly” that maintained the balance between children and adult food. She made chicken parm with some chocolate cake for dessert. And for those who are unfamiliar with the delicacy, she described it as something like chicken nuggets mixed with pizza, something kids would love. OP is new to cooking so that she could pull that off sounds pretty impressive.

Chocolate Cake

Her friends said they loved the food. Maybe they were just being polite, but they ate up their plates.

However, their daughter gave a different review of the food. All the time her parents praised OP's cooking, Charlie was poking at her plate — she barely ate any of it. That possibly poked OP's ego, too. Children are usually honest judges. Usually.

After the meal, she brought dessert of chocolate cake. You'd think that would make up for the meal to Charlie. Most children love cake, don't they? Not this one.

Charlie took one bite and almost bawled down the walls of the house. When Sandra asked what was wrong, she said that she didn't like chocolate.

How come Sandra didn't know this? And if she did, how could she forget to tell OP when she asked?

Sandra kept trying to calm her child while the other two ate in awkward silence.

The Apology

A few minutes into the chocolate scene, OP noticed Sandra glaring at her. That couldn't be good.

Confused about what to say or do, she asked if there was anything she could do to help Charlie. Sandra knew she wasn't good with kids, but OP asked, eager to help.

Sandra huffed and asked, “Is there anything you'd like to say to Charlie?”

It took her a minute to realize that she wanted an apology for Charlie not liking her food. That's the wildest thing I've ever heard. Who knew you had to offer a public apology when people didn't like your food?

Still, she apologized. Though, that didn't do anything. It only made Charlie cry harder. Sandra asked if she had anything Charlie would like. OP immediately drew the line. Growing up, she went to bed hungry if she didn't like what her mum cooked. I can relate. She saw no reason to stress herself again for Charlie.

Kicked Out

Mike silently ate his cake while Sandra tried to convince her to make something else for Charlie to eat.

That was the final straw. She stood up from the table and asked Mike if he wanted her to wrap his cake for him to take home since the rest of his family was not having a good time. She suggested that Sandra could go home and make something for Charlie to eat.

Sandra scoffed at her instead. She insisted that she took the night off because she thought OP was cooking. But she expected OP to dive back into the kitchen, which I find pretty selfish.

OP knew she was about to say something terrible to that, something she would regret. So, she slammed her plate on the table and asked Sandra to leave.

Mike, who was silent during the altercation, seemed embarrassed as they left. OP hasn't spoken to them since. Now, she's wondering if was too extra to ask them to leave.

Out of Line

The mind can play so many tricks on someone and make them feel guilty even when they are not. Luckily, different people offer their perspectives on the matter, and they don't think she is wrong.

u/mmslly shared, “NTA. Sandra is so out of line, she doesn't see “the line.” If the child is known to be a picky eater, which we don't know but can only assume to be the case, then it's Sandra and Mike's priority to make preparations for that. Not the person that is hosting you, especially after OP asked! This is absurd, and Sandra sounds entitled. Golly!”

Others agree that Sandra is the one who truly messed up in this story, but they left some blame for Charlie, who is only 9, but this spoiled and entitled.

What about you? Do you think OP overreacted by asking them to leave? What would you have done differently?

This thread inspired this post.

