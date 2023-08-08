No One Does Authentic Florida (In a Non-Beach Way) Like Lake County

Sunset cruises, quaint but trendy small towns, a vibrant food scene, and incredible outdoor adventures are what travelers can expect while visiting Lake County, Florida. Even President Calvin Coolidge saw how special the area was in 1930.

Located an hour from Orlando, and home to 1,000 lakes, Lake County is the perfect place for families needing to recharge after that epic Disney vacation. It’s also an excellent destination for couples looking for a romantic weekend trip paired with outdoor adventures or the solo traveler needing a break from the daily grind.

Central Florida is the destination for those seeking an authentic Florida retreat that doesn’t include the beach, big crowds, or theme parks.

Mount Dora is Peaceful Yet Elevated

Historic Mount Dora, founded in 1880, is full of Southern hospitality and charm. The downtown has art murals, boutique shops, and incredible restaurants. Visitors can pick a wide array of cuisine, from sushi to hamburgers, bakeries to bars, and upscale dining.

The area is quiet and peaceful but has a slightly upscale element. Travelers can walk around in their favorite shorts and shirts during the day or dress up for dinner and drinks after dark.

Home to the Oldest Operating Hotel in Florida

The Lakeside Inn is renowned for its soft yellow exterior, Victorian-era waterfront accommodations, and a huge veranda where guests can enjoy morning coffee or afternoon libations. Being operated since 1883 makes it the oldest continuously operated hotel in Florida. There are 90 rooms and suites to accompany guests, with views overlooking the lake, gardens, and giant oak trees dangling with Spanish moss.

The Lakeside Inn has had its fair share of fame. Dylan Gamez, Marketing & Public Relations Manager for the Lakeside Inn, shares, “In 1930, President Calvin Coolidge and the First Lady sailed in from the Atlantic Ocean through the famous canal system and chain of lakes to spend a winter recharging at this hotel. Today, guests can book a stay in “The Coolidge Room” presidential suite overlooking Lake Dora and the pool.”

While staying at the Inn, guests can catch a sunset boat cruise at the steps of the dock from their rooms or book a horseless golden carriage ride touring the local streets. Mount Dora and the Lakeside Inn have a welcoming, relaxing, and tranquil vibe. It truly is “someplace special,” as the town sign says.

Amazing Outdoor Adventures: Swim, Snorkel, and Paddle in Lake County

Mount Dora is the ideal place to base a Lake County adventure, and there are many great things to do nearby, such as visiting Alexander Springs Recreation Area or paddling the iconic Dora Canal.

Roughly 40 minutes from Mount Dora, Alexander Springs Recreation Area is one of 27 first-magnitude springs in Florida. First magnitude means 100 cubic feet of water come out of the spring naturally every second.

The water is a constant 72 degrees Fahrenheit year-round and mesmerizing turquoise blue. Spend the day swimming, snorkeling, or SCUBA diving at this natural treasure in the Ocala National Forest.

Also, add a paddle down the iconic Dora Canal to the adventure list. Travelers can rent gear to float the scenic canal while watching for local birds, alligators, and river otters. Paddlers will think they are in the movies – it’s incredibly beautiful and “very beginner friendly,” shares

Katrina Aho, local owner of Adventure Outdoor Paddle. Aho also recommends checking out the “Paddle and Brew Tour” for more fun paddling escapades.

Learn About Florida’s Historic Citrus Grove Heritage

At one time, Lake County had a vibrant citrus grove economy. In 1956, the iconic Citrus Tower opened for citrus distribution. But in the 1980s, a disease ravished the groves, and they never recovered. Today, tourists can take an elevator to the top for panoramic views of Lake County and beyond.

There are still a few orchards where guests can enjoy picking their own citrus for the quintessential Florida experience. November through April are “U-Pick” months.

Folks exploring the area might also appreciate a self-guided adventure of the Citrus Label Tour. The Citrus Label Tour pays tribute to the citrus heritage by recreating 1920s-influenced ads representing historic citrus groves.

Enjoy an Authentic Florida Experience

If the hustle and bustle of Orlando has you reeling for a peaceful, relaxing, or nature-infused getaway, Lake County is the place to check out. There are no beaches or theme parks, but visitors can soak in the lush greenery, quaint small towns, and refreshing watersport activities and learn about the citrus heritage that makes this part of the “Sunshine State” unique. Being close to Orlando, it’s easy to access, and even local Floridians love road-tripping here.

