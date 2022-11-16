Hit The Ground Skiing This Season at America’s Best Resorts

More than 60 million people went skiing during the 2021-2022 winter season, according to the National Ski Areas Association, setting a new winter record.

Winter will be back soon, and with it comes a chance to make memories that can’t be found at any other time of the year.

Even if you’re not a hardcore skier, there are plenty of things to enjoy. The largest ski resorts also feature many dining options and easy access to other attractions in town.

This November, the four largest ski resorts are scheduled to welcome guests once again on their slopes.

Park City Mountain – Park City, Utah

At 7,300 acres, Park City Mountain is easily the largest ski resort in America. In 1951, Park City was considered a ghost town with only 1,150 residents. The creation of the resort 12 years later brought this ghost town back to life. In fact, there were almost 50,000 ski days that first year. Skiing here not only means you’ll be skiing in a massive resort but becoming a part of the town’s history.

Park City opens its slopes on November 18. With more than 40 lifts and 330 trails, there are plenty of options for skiers of varying skill levels. Children can also enjoy Park City’s All-Terrain Program. The program allows kids to spend the day exploring with a guide completing challenges, and even the little ones learn how to ski.

You can even ski directly from the mountain to Park City’s Main Street when you’ve had enough of the slopes.

Speaking of Main Street, Park City has a rich history as a mining town. After being incorporated as an official city in 1884, Park City’s silver mines were a core part of its growth. Guests can still visit some of these mines today.

If you’d like to visit Park City, check out Westgate Park City. Guests can dine on-site at the Edge Steakhouse and Drafts Burger Bar. A coffee bar is also available for guests to have a quick breakfast. After a day of exploration, guests can retire to a one, two, or four-bedroom villa.

These villas host four to 16 guests depending on the unit chosen, and all come with at least one king-sized bed. The Westgate is also home to the Serenity Spa, a 30,000-square-foot spa with 14 treatment rooms and a waterfall.

Big Sky Resort – Big Sky, Montana

Planning to spend Thanksgiving doing something other than carving a turkey? Head to the Big Sky Resort, opening on Thanksgiving day. It boasts 5,850 acres of skiable terrain, ranging from beginner slopes to challenges suited to more experienced skiers.

For beginners, 23% of the runs are recommended, 25% are for advanced, 13% are expert-level, and 5% are considered extreme.

Located right at the base of the resort is Mountain Village. The village has plenty of opportunities for dining and shopping, as well as renting gear.

Mountain Village is just an hour away from the west entrance to Yellowstone National Park. The village is a great place to visit, whether you're thrill seekers looking to ski or just want to take in nature this winter.

The nearby Ousel Falls Park Trail offers a hiking trail for families who wish to see beautiful sights without pushing themselves too hard. The trail is about a 45-minute round trip from Mountain Village and features a frozen waterfall when temperatures are cold enough.

Guests have their choice of nine dining options on-site. From Mexican to burgers to pizza, the resort has a variety of meals to choose from. The Solace Spa, also located at the resort, features body treatments, facials, and massages.

Additionally, the Solace has a storefront with women’s clothing, jewelry, and accessories. Accommodations include studio, one, two, and three-bedroom suites. These units can accommodate anywhere from four to eight guests depending on the suite chosen.

Vail Ski Resort – Vail, Colorado

Coming in at 5,317 acres, the Vail Ski Resort is the third-largest ski resort in the United States, celebrating it's 60th anniversary season, starting November 11.

The resort boasts 195 trails and 32 lifts. Beginners are suited for 18% of the resort’s terrain, 29% for intermediate skiers, and 53% for advanced/expert terrain.

Vail ski resort is divided into eight areas. Mid Mountain is home to a lot of beginner terrain with family-friendly adventure zones. Golden Peak features Vail’s Ski and Snowboard School and a race course, while Northwoods and China Bowl have various options for intermediate skiers. Meanwhile, Game Creek, Sun Up, Sun Down, and the Blue Sky Basin are filled with open terrain. Finally, the Siberia and Mongolia Bowl feature advanced and highly variable terrain.

If you get tired of the slopes, there’s still plenty to do in the village. Vail is home to the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame. This museum pays tribute to significant figures in the development of the ski industry while telling the story of how snowsports grew in Colorado.

If you want to stay in Vail, consider staying at Marriott’s StreamSide Douglas. The StreamSide Douglas is just under four miles from the Vail Ski Resort, and provides a complimentary shuttle to Vail Mountain.

There’s also a fitness center as well as an indoor pool. Guests have their choice of either a one or two-bedroom villa. The one-bedroom villa can house up to six guests, while the two-bedroom can accommodate up to eight.

Heavenly Mountain Resort – South Lake Tahoe, California

Located on the southeast side of Lake Tahoe, the Heavenly Mountain Resort straddles the California-Nevada state line. With 4,800 skiable acres, this resort is the largest in Lake Tahoe. There are 28 chairlifts and 97 trails, ranging from wide-open cruisers to plunging 1,600-foot chutes.

Heavenly Mountain is home to Groove Park, a progressive park with nearly 20 features, and LTR, a beginner park with four features. Just off the mountain are guided snowmobile tours, snow tubing, and even a scenic Gondola ride. So there are multiple options to stay entertained when not braving the mountain’s many slopes.

If you want to stay near the Heavenly Mountain Resort, the Marriott Grand Residence at Lake Tahoe is just two miles away. This resort features a heated outdoor pool and fitness center. Guests can also enjoy a massage or beauty treatment at the on-site Serenity Spa. Serenity offers massages, facials, and a steam room to help visitors unwind after a day on the slopes. Accommodations include studio, one, and two-bedroom villas.

Staying at Some of The Largest Ski Resorts in America

If you decide to stay at or near one of these ski resorts, consider buying a timeshare, and coming back every year. If saving money is important to you, then buying off the resale market can be an excellent way to cut costs compared to buying a timeshare directly. Overall, timeshares can help you save money on a new yearly tradition.

If you want to make great memories this winter both on and off the slopes, taking a trip to one of the largest ski resorts in America can be a great way to do just that.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced by Fidelity Real Estate and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks