Why Lassen National Park Might Be a Better Vacay Than Yosemite

Lassen National Park is an under-the-radar National Park in Northern California. It offers the beauty of Yosemite with a lot less people. Visitors will also get something at Lassen that Yosemite doesn’t have—Volcanoes. With its location at the convergence of two mountain ranges, visitors get the best of both. The Cascade Mountain Range to the north features legendary volcanic activity. The southern Sierra Nevada Mountain Range boasts picturesque pine forests and epic mountain vistas.

Lassen National Park Might Be Better Than Yosemite

For the best trip to Lassen National Park, we recommend our guide with the park’s best activities for your visit. From top hikes to details about volcanic activities and where to see them to camping and lodging, our guide will help you plan. If you have kids we recommend top kids activities, like Junior Ranger activity booklets and where to find summer snow play areas.

Annual Attendance

Yosemite is a top National Park destination, and it’s stunning. On average, 3.5 million people visit Yosemite National Park a year. By comparison, Lassen Volcanic National Park sees an average of 500,000 people. Like most National Parks, both see the majority of their visitors during the summer season.

Driving Permits

To enter Yosemite, visitors will need a vehicle pass. This pass is an additional $2 fee that needs to be secured in advance since the passes can sell out. Advance vehicle passes are required from mid-April to the end of June on weekend days and holidays from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vehicle passes are also required on weekends during February. Driving permits are required daily from July 1 to mid-August, then weekends only from mid-August to the end of October.

Lassen National Park doesn’t require a vehicle pass. Visitors are required to purchase a 7-day admission pass, charged by the vehicle. Visitors can get those at the park or online in advance. For park purchases, the National Park Service accepts debit and credit cards along with popular cash apps; however, it doesn’t accept cash at this remote location.

Volcanoes

Yosemite might have waterfalls however, it doesn’t have a mountain that could blow up. At Lassen, visitors can learn about the volcanic activity boiling underground. From the different types of volcanoes in the park to the smaller volcanic features, like mud pots and fumaroles, visitors will get an introduction to Volcanology. Since it was the site of a former eruption, travelers can also see the destruction and its recovery.

Summertime Snow

If you or your kids are looking for some summertime snow play, chances are you will find it in Lassen. From the roadsides to even the parking lots, snow has staying power in Lassen. The best places to look for snow are shady treed glades in the park. The main road doesn't open until June, so we recommend checking out road conditions before your trip.

When To Visit Lassen National Park

Located in the mountains, Lassen National Park gets a fair amount of snow each year. The main road, Lassen Volcanic National Highway closes in the fall and remains closed until late spring each year. It takes two months to clear the road and the National Park Service starts in the park’s southwest corner in April. The cleared portion of the road is open for hiking and biking in the spring.

The Southwest corner of the park offers the most facilities, like a year-round visitor center. Year-round camping is available in this area as well. We recommend winter visitors plan ahead since many of the services are closed for the season. However, travelers will find lots of snow play activities from sledding to snowshoeing to cross-country skiing and even back-country skiing, as long as you bring your own equipment.

Summer is the high season, and services are open. Fall is another popular season to visit Lassen Volcanic National Park for its fall color. Snow arrives in late fall, and the Lassen Volcanic National Highway closes before the holidays most years.

What To Do in Lassen National Park

Your visit doesn't have to be boring. There are plenty of things to do–from hiking to education to scenic drives and more. Take your pick and make the trip your own.

Take a Hike

Visitors will find 150 trails in Lassen Volcanic National Park, from easy to long-distance trails. The Pacific Coast Trail’s halfway point is in Lassen, and it runs through the park for 17 miles. We recommend the following hikes.

Manzanita Lake Loop—A 1.5-mile easy trail

Devastated Area Interpretive Trail—A.3-mile easy trail

Lily Pond Nature Trail—A .5-mile easy trail

Bumpass Hell—A 2.8-mile moderate trail

Kings Creek Falls—A 2.8-mile moderate trail

Cold Boiling Lake and Crumbaugh Lakes—A 1.4-mile moderate trail

Stop by a Visitor Center

This is one stop for information, maps (remember cell service is spotty) and Park Ranger advice. Visitor centers feature real restrooms with water fountains and even a small bookstore. The Kohm Yah-Mah-Nee Visitor Center is the main visitor center in Lassen. It offers an interpretive area discussing the volcanic activity in the park. There’s even a short film.

It is located at the southern entrance of the park. It features a small seasonal cafe with to-go food and a gift store. Wifi is available too. Kohm Yah-Mah-Nee Visitor Center is open daily from May 1 to October 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the winter season, it is open Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Located on the northwest portion of Lassen, the Loomis Museum acts as another visitor center. It displays the original equipment used to document the last eruption and historic photos. It is located close to Manzanita Lake. It is open from Thursday to Monday from Memorial Day weekend until November 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Take a Scenic Drive

Lassen Volcanic National Highway—The 30-mile (48 km) scenic route is the only road that bisects the park and is open seasonally. It’s a must for a summer visit and connects Manzanita Lake with the Southwest entrance.

Butte Lake Road—A 6-mile (9 km) road on the northeast portion of the park. A seasonal gravel road open only in the summer. Consider checking in with a park ranger as to the condition of the road.

Juniper Lake Road—This 13-mile (20 km) road outside of Chester, CA, on the southeast part of the park, was used to reach the lake. It is a seasonal road with steep inclines and gravel for the last portion. The 2021 fire affected this area.

Warner Valley Road—A 13-mile (20 km) road outside of Chester, in the southern part of the park, to Drakesbad Ranch and Warner Valley campground. It’s a seasonal road with steep inclines and gravel for the last portion. The 2021 fire affected this area.

Learn About Volcanoes

We recommend learning about volcanoes in Lassen National Park. Its namesake, Lassen Peak is one of the largest plug volcanoes in the world. The park features all four types of volcanoes. The first place to stop is the Kohm Yah-Mah-Nee Visitor Center for information. Then head out to see some of the volcanic mountain peaks.

Plugged Dome—Lassen Peak

Shield—Mount Harness, near Juniper Lake

Cinder Cone—Cinder Cone, near Butte Lake

Composite—Brokeoff Mountain, near the southern entrance

It’s been over a hundred years since the last eruptions of Lassen Peak from 1914 to 1921. At the time, local Benjamin Loomis documented the eruption. He later advocated for the creation of a national park. The first eruptions of Lassen Peak were 825,000 years ago.

Volcanic activity includes more than volcanoes. Lassen features geothermal activity throughout the park, including mud pots, fumaroles, steam vents, and sulfur springs.

Bumpass Hell–A 16-acre site with mud pots, pools, and steam vents, including the Big Boiler. Find a boardwalk to hike the 3-mile round-trip trail. Note: this trail might be closed due to snow.

Sulphur Works–Easy area to explore, one mile from the Southwest entrance.

Cold Boiling Lake–A bubbling lake close to the Kings Creek Picnic Area

Watersports in Lassen

The lakes might be chilly, but swimming in Lassen Volcanic National Park during the summer is possible. Manzanita Lake, Summit Lake, and Emerald Lake are the best locations. Keep in mind that lifeguards are not posted at these locations.

Non-motorized boating is another top activity in the park, like SUP boarding, kayaking, and canoeing. Butte Lake, Juniper Lake and Summit Lake are all open to non-motorized boating. Manzanita Lake even offers kayak, canoe and SUP rental during the summer season. For anglers, catch-and-release fishing is allowed at Manzanita Lake, Butte Lake and Horseshoe Lake. It requires a valid California Fishing License for those 16 and older.

Picnicking in Lassen

We recommend packing a picnic for your trip to Lassen National Park. With limited food service in the park, visitors will find picnic tables in several areas. While picnicking, visitors should remember to practice leave-no-trace by packing out all trash or disposing properly.

Lake Helen

Kings Creek

summit Lake North

Manzanita Lake

Wildlife in Lassen

One of the top things to do in Lassen is see wildlife. Animals are most active at dawn and dust. Reliable areas to find wildlife are near water sources, like at the edge of lakes. Another common area is in grassy areas, like meadows. We recommend staying at least 25 yards away from wildlife and 100 yards away from bears.

Black bear (though not Grizzly bear)

Mule deer

Red fox

Gray fox

Mountain lion

Bobcat

Mink

Beaver

Pika

Snowshoe Hare (white)

Bats

Make It a Weekend

Since Lassen National Park is located in Northern California, we recommend spending the night to enjoy it. It offers campsites, camping cabins, and a remote guest house with daily hot meals. Like most national parks, reservations are recommended.

Campgrounds in Lassen Volcanic National Park

You can find traditional campsites at the following campgrounds. Each site offers a picnic table, fire ring, bear box, potable water nearby, and toilets (vault or flushing).

Campgrounds are open from early June until snow closure in the fall (October). RV hook-ups aren’t available in the park. However, a dump station is located at Manzanita Lake.

Butte Lake—101 sites

Manzanita Lake—179 sites with 20 camping cabins

Summit Lake North—46 sites

Summit Lake South—48 sites

We recommend Manzanita Lake Camping Cabins for those who want a roof and a door. Campers need gear for a cookout, like a stove and a lantern. It offers mattresses, so we recommend sleeping bags for the bunk beds. Don’t forget the marshmallows and a lighter for a campfire.

Drakesbad Guest Ranch

This legendary guest ranch offers a rustic retreat with outdoor activities in a quiet corner of the park. Guests stay in cabins, and the Drakesbad serves three meals a day. Activities include horseback riding, hiking, and campfires. Reservations are required.

How To Get To Lassen National Park

Located north of San Francisco, Lassen Volcanic National Park is 50 miles east of Redding. Redding is the largest city located north of Sacramento, so it offers all the services and supplies for travelers.

Lassen Volcanic National Park is open 365 days a year and 24 hours a day. Use an America the Beautiful annual pass ($80) to enter or purchase a 7-day pass for $30 per vehicle.