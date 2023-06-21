5 Last Minute Fourth of July Activities for an Epic Holiday

Three “F”s describe the Fourth of July: food, fun, and fireworks. If you were worried that one of them was called “finding last minute things to do,” no worries – we’ve got you covered. From scavenger hunts to 360-degree panoramic fireworks, here are five last minute Fourth of July activities for an epic holiday.

From fireworks with a view to a scavenger hunt that will help you learn your way around a new city, these trips are all easy to plan on short or no notice.

See The Big Apple’s Fireworks With a Multi-Level View

Visiting Rockefeller Center is a must-do if you’re unfamiliar with New York City. But if you want to ramp up the Independence Day fun, head to Top of the Rock on the 70th-floor observation deck for a jaw-dropping view of the city and its harbor.

No worries if you’re not a fan of elevator rides – this one will keep you occupied with images, lights, and excellent music on the way up and down.

Go on a Scavenger Hunt Filled With Rich Southwestern History

I’m a massive fan of scavenger hunts, and when they involve plenty of famous locations in a city I’m unfamiliar with, I call it a win-win situation. I get to have fun and learn while playing. Scavenger Hunt by Foot in San Antonio is a unique way to spend the Fourth of July with the family (or yourself).

Beginning at Hemisphere Park and its famous mosaic panther, you’ll have the game rules explained to you, and then you’re off on a Mission City adventure complete with travel-inspired and creative clues along the way.

Float in a West Coast Harbor With a Nighttime Cruise

Spending Independence Day on the water is not only popular, but it's a great way to cool off. This is especially true in my neck of the woods near the Ohio River.

A San Diego Harbor Cruise Tour is just as pleasurable if you’re on the West Coast instead of Ohio. You’ll have your pick of two completely different tours of either the North Bay or South Bay and spot some iconic places (as well as fireworks!) in the city during your time on the water.

Get an Unobstructed View of The Boston Sky on The Highest Deck in New England

If you love Boston’s fireworks show, head to the latest spot to see it with a 360-degree view: Prudential Center’s View Boston. On the 52nd floor, 750 feet above the ground, it’s a great spot to see the beauty of the sky lit up with color and check out the gorgeous streets below.

Celebrate at an Architectural Masterpiece in NYC

If nothing less than breathtaking is necessary for your Fourth of July view, Edge New York will happily live up to the expectation. Offering the Western Hemisphere’s highest outdoor sky deck, its unique location will make happy memories and photos.