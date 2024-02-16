2024 To Be the Last Ride for Alfa Romeo’s Giulia Quadrifoglio

It’s a bit of news likely to upset performance car enthusiasts — Alfa Romeo has announced that 2024 will mark the end of the line for their Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio sedans as internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The news comes from Larry Dominique, the Head of North American Operations for Alfa Romeo, via a LinkedIn post that the twin-turbocharged V6 sedans will be no more when this year expires.

The Last of the Quadrifoglios

According to a report from Motor1, April will be the final month customers can fill a Quadrifoglio order, with the last of these vehicles to roll off the assembly line in June. Dominique’s post reads:

“Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Performance Models Bid Farewell to North America, For Now. It’s time to get to your local Alfa Romeo dealer! 2024 represents the final opportunity to order a Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio with a 505-horsepower bi-turbo V-6! This is the final chance to own a Quadrifoglio with only combustion engine technology as we continue our metamorphosis to an electrified future, but this is not the end of the story. I look forward to presenting the next chapter in the four-leaf clover’s journey. The opportunity to order a 2024 Giulia Quadrifoglio or Stelvio Quadrifoglio will close to North America at the end of April 2024. The last internal-only combustion-powered Quadrifoglio models for the U.S. and Canada will exit the Cassino plant in June 2024.”

Alfa Romeo’s parent company, Stellantis, confirmed the news in a post on their X account.

It’s news that points towards an electric future. However, Motor1’s report also states that lower-spec 2.0-liter engine versions of the Giulia and Stelvio will continue production, at least for now. They also note that Dominique’s post explicitly cites the North American market but does not mention Europe and that Alfa Romeo is not responding to requests for comment.

What Does the Future Hold for the Quadrifoglio?

A report from Car and Driver points out that this news coincides with the 100th birthday of Alfa Romeo’s iconic four-leaf clover badge, which the company uses to mark its high-performance cars. Again, it’s not the type of news performance car fans want to hear about the future of these twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 engine-powered sedans that produce 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. As Car and Driver put it, it sounds like they’re gargling “M-80s” every time someone fires up their engines. At least it’s clear that Alfa Romeo plans to revive the Quadrifoglio in some capacity.

Car and Driver's report notes that there are rumors that a next-generation electrified Giulia Quadrifoglio that generates as much as 1,000 horsepower could arrive next year. There are exciting new developments to look forward to from Alfa Romeo.