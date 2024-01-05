The Notable Last Words of 24 U.S. Presidents

From poignant farewells to humorous quips, explore the last words of U.S. leaders, revealing moments of reflection, acceptance, and even a touch of wit as they exited the stage of history.

1. George Washington

George Washington faced death with stoic resolve, expressing to his doctor, “I die hard, but I am not afraid to go.” After checking with his personal secretary to ensure that his burial requests would be acknowledged, his final words were, “Tis well.” This farewell reflects his unwavering courage, embodying the indomitable spirit of the first U.S. president.

2. Abraham Lincoln

In his final moments, President Lincoln assured Mary, his wife, who questioned her proximity to him in front of another woman, saying, “She won’t think anything about it.” The Lincolns, holding hands, shared a tender moment just before John Wilkes Booth entered the presidential box five minutes later.

3. Thomas Jefferson

Multiple reports state that at the end of his life, a reflective Thomas Jefferson asked, “Is it the Fourth?” — a poignant connection to Independence Day. However, though he asked this question as he was transitioning, his last recorded words were, “No, doctor, nothing more.” He accepted his fate and passed away shortly after.

4. John F. Kennedy

John F. Kennedy’s last words, “No, you certainly can’t,” were spoken in response to Nellie Connally’s comment about the president being unable to deny that Dallas, the city they were visiting, loved him. Laden with irony because shots rang out shortly afterward, these words add an enigmatic layer to the tragic end of his presidency.

5. Franklin D. Roosevelt

Facing the end of his presidency, Franklin D. Roosevelt’s casual remark, “I have a terrific headache,” masks the severity of his health. Though he had been in poor health for a good amount of time, no one saw this coming. His final moments reveal the physical toll borne by a leader during tumultuous times.

6. Theodore Roosevelt

Theodore Roosevelt’s final request, “James, will you please put out the light?” was made as he was on his way to bed for the night. He died peacefully in his sleep. This was the officially recorded end of a dynamic life marked by leadership and a profound connection to the world.

7. John Adams

In his parting moments, John Adams uttered, “Thomas Jefferson survives.” This acknowledgment, unaware of Jefferson’s earlier passing, adds a remarkable twist to the intertwined fate of these Founding Fathers on the same historic day.

8. James Madison

When asked by his niece, who was in the room with him, whether something was wrong, James Madison said, “Nothing more than a change of mind, my dear. I always talk better lying down.” No one knows exactly what this change of mind referred to.

9. James Monroe

“I regret that I should leave this world without again beholding him.” James Monroe’s parting words reveal his desire to see James Madison, one of his best friends, as he was departing from this world. His last remark adds a touch of human sentiment to his ending.

10. Andrew Jackson

In a final expression of hope, Andrew Jackson declared some variation of the words, “I hope to meet you all in heaven. Be good children, all of you, and strive to be ready when the change comes.” These words reflect his faith and a paternalistic sentiment toward those he left behind, though he has since become notorious for his treatment of Native Americans.

11. Ulysses S. Grant

Though there is some debate as to the validity of this statement, Ulysses S. Grant’s single-word request, “Water,” is widely accepted as the last remark heard before he passed away. It is stated that this was due to a severe form of throat cancer that the former president had, which rendered him unable to say much.

12. James K. Polk

James K. Polk’s tender farewell, “I love you Sarah. For all eternity, I love you,” encapsulates a profound moment of personal connection in the midst of political prominence. In his last words, the 11th president expressed enduring love to his cherished wife.

13. William Henry Harrison

In a final plea for governance, William Henry Harrison stated, “Sir, I wish you to understand the true principles of the government. I wish them carried out. I ask nothing more.” His last words echo a desire for steadfast adherence to fundamental principles in the nation’s leadership. He was 68 years old when he became president, and he passed away just one month after his inauguration, making his presidential term the shortest in history.

14. Zachary Taylor

Expressing a mix of resolve and sentiment, Zachary Taylor’s parting words were, “I regret nothing, but I am sorry to leave my friends.” In this touching departure, the former president displayed a balanced acknowledgment of life’s choices and uttered a heartfelt goodbye.

15. Rutherford B. Hayes

Facing mortality with ease of mind, Rutherford B. Hayes expressed, “I know that I am going where Lucy is.” In this serene assertion, the 19th president found solace in the prospect of reuniting with his beloved wife (who passed 4 years prior) in the afterlife.

16. Grover Cleveland

In a reflection on a life of public service, Grover Cleveland’s parting words were, “I have tried so hard to do right.” The 22nd and 24th president’s sincerity echoes his commitment to ethical governance.

17. Woodrow Wilson

Woodrow Wilson’s last words were reportedly, “I am ready,” but some say his official last word was “Edith,” which was his wife’s name. In reference to the first statement, it embodies his sense of willingness to accept his situation as gracefully as possible.

18. Calvin Coolidge

Calvin Coolidge’s parting words were a greeting to a carpenter who was working on his home. “Good morning, Robert,” was the last thing stated before the 30th president passed suddenly from coronary thrombosis. Even in his final moments, Coolidge maintained a personal touch, something many say he was known for.

19. Martin Van Buren

Martin Van Buren’s last words expressed a deep connection to Jesus Christ. His words were: “There is but one reliance, and that is upon Christ, the free Mediator of us all.” These words encapsulate his spiritual values.

20. Dwight D. Eisenhower

Dwight Eisenhower’s final few words to his son encompass his desire for a peaceful departure, saying, “I want to go. God take me.” Struggling with heart failure, Eisenhower succumbed to a coronary thrombosis, triggering a fatal heart attack. His final plea reflects an acceptance and readiness for the inevitable.

21. Lyndon B. Johnson

Johnson was an avid smoker who suffered a heart attack that led to his death. Just before losing consciousness, he urgently requested, “Send Mike immediately,” referring to Secret Service agent Mike Howard, who arrived at the bedside only to find Johnson had already passed away.

22. Richard Nixon

Richard Nixon’s reported last word was “Help.” He spoke this word to his attending nurse or housekeeper before passing away in 1994. He had suffered a stroke and was experiencing complications. Unfortunately, he was unable to be saved, and it’s hard to say whether he was afraid in these passing moments or not.

23. James A. Garfield

In the midst of his suffering, James A. Garfield’s plea, “Swaime, can’t you stop the pain?” demonstrates the agony and desperation he must have experienced after being shot. His final months were likely filled with a mix of physical torment and the emotional weight of facing mortality despite the medical efforts to save him.

24. Warren G. Harding

“That’s good. Go on, read some more,” Warren G. Harding remarked as his wife continued reading an article about him from the Saturday Evening Post. These were his final words, expressing a moment of satisfaction and interest in the coverage of himself before he passed away.