10 Late 60s and Early 70s Movies With Sad Boy Hour Vibes

Recently someone stated, “I'm looking for the late 60s and early 70s movies with the same kind of sad and mellow feeling as Breakfast At Tiffany's, The Swimmer, and Easy Rider. Or something like The Party and What's Up Doc?”

They continued, “It isn't easy to describe, but I generally love this period, movies, music, art, clothing, etc. I also love when those movies are shot in California, especially Los Angeles or San Francisco.”

Finally, they expressed, “It doesn't matter if the film is a masterpiece; I'm just searching for that particular vibe. I would love to hear some suggestions!” The internet responded to deliver a great list.

1. The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Long Goodbye is a neo-noir satirical mystery crime thriller. It follows Philip Marlowe (Elliott Gould), a private detective who gives his friend, Terry (Jim Bouton), a ride to Mexico per his request. However, when he returns to LA, the police make him the prime suspect in his friend Terry's wife's murder.

2. The Graduate (1967)

Wonderful-Biscotti86 answered, “The Graduate (1967)- Is such a classic. It never rushes. It slowly seduces you into the story, then takes you on a whirlwind romance, and I think that's why the ending is so iconic. Plus the fashion, the decor, the atmosphere! It stars Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft, and Katharine Ross.

3. Five Easy Pieces (1970)

Five Easy Pieces is a drama film following a grumpy oil rig worker and former piano prodigy (Jack Nicholson). After discovering that his father is dying, he and his girlfriend (Karen Black) travel to his home in Washington State.

4. Same Time, Next Year (1978)

Same Time, Next Year is a romantic comedy-drama following an affair that begins at a California inn in 1951 between George (Alan Alda) and Doris (Ellen Burstyn). However, rather than dismissing it as a one-night stand, they decide to meet at the inn every year for a romantic retreat.

In the following decades, George and Doris face their struggles and hardships. Ultimately, they develop a deeper level of love and intimacy than those found in their marriages. Strange premise and not from the early 70s, but Creative-Cash3759 swears it's the best from the decade.

5. They Shoot Horses, Don't They? (1969)

They Shoot Horses, Don't They? is a psychological drama following a diversified group of people amid the Great Depression. They are eager to win a Depression-era dance marathon and are encouraged by a manipulative emcee with ulterior motives. It stars Jane Fonda, Michael Sarrazin, Susannah York, Gig Young, Bonnie Bedelia, and Red Buttons.

6. The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair is a classic heist film following a bored millionaire (Steve McQueen) creating and executing a mastermind plan for robbing a bank where he doesn't do any of the job himself. The bank's insurance investigator engages in a complex back-and-forth flirting with romance.

7. Bullitt (1968)

Bullitt is a neo-noir action thriller following a police lieutenant (Steve McQueen) protecting a mob boss's (Vic Tayback) brother (Pat Renella) in protective custody for turning evidence against his mobster brother. Bullitt follows the trail of two assassins with several twists and turns. It stars Robert Vaughn and Jacqueline Bisset and includes one of the most famous car chase scenes ever filmed.

8. Looking for Mr. Goodbar (1977)

Looking for Mr. Goodbar is a crime drama inspired by the murder of New York City school teacher Roseann Quinn leading a double life in 1973. It follows Theresa (Diane Keaton) teaching deaf kids during the day and frequenting discos at night.

In addition, she engages in adult relations with random men, which puts her in a deathly situation with a guy named Tony (Richard Gere). Scarredsoul11 expressed, “It's more recent than what you're asking for but is a great film, and in my opinion contains that vibe which you've described.”

9. A Woman Under the Influence (1974)

A Woman Under the Influence is a classic drama following a woman (Gena Rowlands) whose unusual behavior becomes increasingly unstable. It creates conflict with her blue-collar husband (Peter Falk) and family. So he commits her to a mental institution for six months while raising their three children, awaiting her return.

10. Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Midnight Cowboy is a drama film following a dishwasher (Jon Voight) who thinks he's gods gift to women going to New York City looking for an affluent widow. However, NYC proves less hospitable than imagined, and he winds up living in an abandoned building with a naive sex worker (Dustin Hoffman).

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of these late 60s and mostly early 70s films.

