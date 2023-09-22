What We Know About The Latest Lizzo Lawsuit

Lizzo has been named in another lawsuit alleging the singer oversaw a”hostile, sexually and racially charged” work environment.

The latest suit, brought by wardrobe designer Asha Daniels, seeks unspecified damages for a catalog of alleged abuse while working on Lizzo's 2023 world tour.

Daniels Alleges She Faced Harassment, Discrimination, and Assault From Lizzo

In the suit, filed at Los Angeles Superior Court, Daniels alleges she is the victim of racial and sexual harassment, disability discrimination, illegal retaliatory termination, and assault.

Speaking to Deadline, Lizzo spokesman Stefan Friedman mocked the suit, calling it a “bogus, absurd, publicity stunt” filed by “an ambulance-chasing lawyer who recruited someone… who, wait for it, never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo.”

“We will pay this as much attention as it deserves. None.” Friedman added.

In August, a similar suit was filed by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, three of Lizzo's former touring dancers who allege they were body-shamed and put through an excruciating audition for their own jobs after being accused of drinking on the job, and held to prohibitive soft hold retainers.

What The Latest Lizzo Lawsuit Claims

The latest suit alleges a backstage manager sent a graphic picture of male genitalia to a group chat of more than 30 people from the Big Girl Big Touring team, which included tour management and the Plaintiff.

Then, when Lizzo's tour arrived in Amsterdam, Daniels claims Lizzo's wardrobe manager, Amanda Nomura, and other supervisors discussed hiring workers for lewd acts, attending adult shows, and buying hard drugs. Daniels alleges she was pressured to join in with this and alleges Lizzo and her management team were aware of the conduct.

The complaint also alleges that Nomura physically and verbally threatened the Plaintiff and other crew members on several occasions. According to the suit, on one occasion, Nomura shoved a crew member in retaliation for revealing she was threatening to quit. Snatched food out of a local worker's hand as they attempted to take an assigned break, and expressed that she would kill anyone who threatened her job.”

Daniels Also Claims No Breaks or Medical Treatment, Widespread Abuse Throughout Tour

Daniels also alleges she was denied breaks by Nomura, pressured into working on her days off, and that on one occasion, Nomura had rolled a heavy rack of clothing over Daniels's foot, then assaulted her when she complained that she was in severe pain and needed to sit down, and told Daniels she “should not make excuses and help Nomura transport the clothing.”

“Not only was Plaintiff denied medical treatment (on this occasion and others) but was also forced to be on her feet the majority of the day and denied any rest – even after rolling her ankle,” the complaint reads.

The suit alleges that Daniels complained in February of “widespread racial and sexual harassment” in which “Black dancers were being mocked, objectified, and denied accommodations” to tour manager Carlina Gugliotta. But the “toxic work environment continued without change.”

Daniels, who was fired from the tour, also alleges she “suffered constant anxiety and panic attacks during the tour from the racist and sexualized environments” and “continues to suffer ongoing anxiety and PTSD after the tour” and also suffers from “migraines, migraine-induced eye twitch and ocular distortions, brain fog, and fatigue.”