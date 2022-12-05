10 Exciting Lawyer Shows You Won’t Be Objecting

Recently someone on Reddit asked, “What are some good lawyer shows?” They elaborated that those with upbeat vibes are preferred, and these were the recommended top-voted legal shows.

1. The Night Of (2016)

One user recommended, “HBO's The Night Of. It is not upbeat, but it's a must-watch legal show. It follows a Pakistani-American student who parties hard with a woman he picks up before waking up to her stabbed to death. He has no recollection of events and is charged with murder.

2. The Good Wife (2009 -2016)

The Good Wife on Paramount+ is a legal and political drama centering around Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies), the Cook County State's Attorney's wife. She returns to her law career after the political corruption and scandal involving her husband involved in public adult relations. One user agreed, “The Good Wife and the follow-up series The Good Fight have been fantastic.

3. The Lincoln Lawyer (2022 – Present)

“The Lincoln Lawyer was great. I wouldn't call it upbeat, though. However, if you enjoyed the movie, then you'll enjoy the show,” said one user. The Lincoln Lawyer is a legal drama on Netflix. It follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an attorney working in the back of his Lincoln Navigator while taking cases in Los Angeles, California.

4. Ally McBeal (1997 – 2002)

Ally McBeal is a legal comedy-drama starring Calista Flockhart in the title role. Ally is an eccentric lawyer and dreamer working in the Boston law firm Cage and Fish alongside her former boyfriend and first love. The show stars an ensemble of peculiar attorneys, depicts outrageous cases, delivers laughs, and has weekly musical stylings in the bar downstairs from the firm.

5. Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a South Korean series on Netflix starring Park Eun-bin in the title role. It follows Woo Young-woo, a newcomer lawyer with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). A significant law firm in Seoul hires her to use her photographic memory and brilliance to grow into an incredible attorney. Her neurotypical coworkers find her odd, blunt, and awkward.

6. Better Call Saul (2015 – 2022)

Better Call Saul is a crime and legal drama prequel to Breaking Bad. Set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in the early-mid 2000s. It follows Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), an attorney and former con artist evolving into a narcissistic criminal defense lawyer. Additionally, it depicts former police officer Mike Ehrmantraut's (Jonathan Banks) moral descent into a violent cleaner for drug traffickers.

7. Conviction (2006)

Conviction is a legal drama following Stephanie March, who reprises her Law & Order: Special Victims Unit role as Alexandra Cabot. She returns to New York City and is promoted to Bureau Chief ADA. Cabot supervises a group of young, talented assistant district attorneys after serving a stint in the Witness Protection Program. Conviction is streaming free on Pluto TV.

8. The Practice (1997 – 2004)

The Practice is a legal drama following the partners and associates at a Boston law firm. Senior defense attorney and founder Bobby Donnell (Dylan McDermott) and his team constantly struggle with ethics while defending criminals, including rapists and murderers.

9. Boston Legal (2004 – 2008)

Boston Legal is a legal and comedy-drama starring James Spader, William Shatner, and Candice Bergen. It is an immediate spin-off and continuation of the legal drama The Practice. Several characters from the eighth season of The Practice TV show move to Boston Legal.

10. Trial & Error (2017 – 2018)

Trial & Error is a sitcom set in the fictional small town of East Peck, South Carolina. It spoofs documentaries and legal reality shows. It centers around New York City lawyer Josh Segal ( Nicholas D'Agosto) and his eccentric partners (Steven Boyer and Sherri Shepherd), representing local citizens accused of crimes.

