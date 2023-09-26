Lawyers Claim Gag Order About 2020 Election Silences Trump

Donald Trump's lawyers have accused prosecutors of attempting to “unconstitutionally silence” the former president by requesting a narrow gag order in his 2020 election subversion case.

Court papers filed Monday by Trump's attorneys urge US District Judge Tanya Chutkan to deny the proposal that would bar the ex-president from making inflammatory or intimidating comments about witnesses, lawyers, and other people involved in the criminal case.

Trump's lawyers claim the proposal is a “desperate effort at censorship” that would prevent the tycoon from telling his side of the story as he runs for a second term in the White House in 2024, adding, “The prosecution may not like President's Trump's entirely valid criticisms, but neither it nor this court is the filter for what the public may hear.

“If the prosecution wishes to avoid criticism for abusing its power, the solution is simple: stop abusing its power. The Constitution allows no alternative,” Trump's legal team said.

Former President Has ‘Pattern of False And Inflammatory' Statements

Special counsel Jack Smith's team asked for the order after what it called “a pattern of false and inflammatory” statements by the former president regarding the case and comments intending to intimidate or cause others to harass potential witnesses, arguing a “narrow, well-defined” order was necessary to preserve the integrity of the case and avoid prejudicing jurors.

However, Trump's counsel has claimed prosecutors haven't proved why such an order is necessary, stating that his social media posts haven't intimidated any witnesses and that there's no genuine concern his comments could taint a jury.

Trump's team has also requested that judge Tanya Chutkan recuse herself, claiming that her past public statements about their client and his connection to the January 6 riots call into question her ability to be impartial.

However, Smith's team has said there is a very high bar for recusal, and there is no valid basis to remove the judge from the case.