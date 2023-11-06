All The Leaves Are Red, Yellow, and Orange: Top U.S. Destinations For Leaf Peeping And Other Fall Adventures

The pumpkin spice lattes are flowing, and post-Halloween pumpkins are getting chunked. But there’s still interest in family road trips, especially to destinations where the annual changing of the leaves is at its peak.

A study by lawn care specialist LawnStarter reveals the top states for leaf peeping and other fall-related activities. Beyond Oktoberfest and Halloween, many cities offer harvest festivals as local crops come into season. Others organize arts and crafts shows or music festivals, while local wineries debut their latest releases.

The allure of fall foliage may put cars on the road, but the states on LawnStarter’s shortlist have found creative ways to reward visitors for their interest.

Top Five States For Viewing Fall Foliage

California

California ranks at or near the top in virtually every metric used in the LawnStarter study. It has the most national parks, the most scenic drives, and the most Fall-related attractions. Outside of Sacramento, Apple Hill features over 50 local farms and a fall festival with apple cider donuts and u-pick pumpkin and apple venues. The Napa Valley is famous for its fall foliage, along with wine tastings and grape stomping adventures.

New York

One measurement used in the LawnStarter study was the number of peak days for the leaf-watching season. New York ranked highest, with a total of 31 days of ideal leaf peeping available. New York is also home to the Finger Lakes, renowned for their cideries. Other points of interest include the Adirondacks and the Catskills for hiking and historical towns such as Sleepy Hollow for ghost chasing.

Washington

Washington State’s mountainous and forested terrain offers adventurous foliage seekers over 12 weeks of peak viewing time. Besides a generous number of hiking trails and national parks, visitors to Washington State can also visit the alpine-themed village of Leavenworth for its Autumn Leaf Festival and enjoy adult beverages at local wineries.

Michigan

Michigan’s extended foliage viewing season of 12 weeks makes it very appealing for Midwesterners who seek a more local destination than coastal states. Michigan also has a high number of cideries, ranking second overall in the LawnStarter study. A scenic drive north of Harbor Springs is known as the Tunnel of Trees and offers travelers breathtaking views of hardwood trees and their colorful leaves. The Pumpkin Train is another popular Fall-related attraction located in western Michigan.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s abundance of undeveloped forests helps land it in the fifth position on the LawnStarter survey. The view of tree-covered hills and rolling pastures has enticed visitors for literally hundreds of years. The Pocono Mountains host the annual Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festival, a ghost tour, and a scenic train ride.

The Best Time To Go Leaf Peeping

While the first leaves may start to change as early as mid-September, the peak Fall foliage season doesn’t generally arrive until the middle to late part of October, when air temperatures also begin to drop in many regions. The most colorful part of the transition is often over by Thanksgiving, as leaves fade to brown and trees become bare.

Min Park, Ph.D., Academic Program Coordinator School of Sport, Recreation, and Tourism Management at George Mason University, says, “In general, fall foliage peaks in most parts of the nation in mid-October through mid-November. Some mountains in the northwest are often at their most colorful in mid-September to early October.

“As I live in Virginia, Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park is one of the best for fall colors. The best time to experience gorgeous fall colors in Shenandoah National Park is in October. Visitors can make the scenic cruise along the 105-mile-long Skyline Drive, which offers 70 overlooks where travelers can hop out of the car for a better view of foliage with red, yellow, and orange leaves.”.

Fall Festivals and Other Attractions

Even if fall foliage is not at its peak or travel options are limited, there are still many Autumnal activities individuals and families can enjoy. In many areas of the country, the temperatures and climate are still favorable for camping, hiking, and attending outdoor festivals.

Rosa Abreu, Assistant Professor, Hospitality Management, New York City College of Technology, offers her suggestions for a satisfying fall-related excursion. “Stay in a place that has a fire pit and roast marshmallows. Have a few drinks by the fire. Go glamping. Pumpkin and apple picking is always fun.”

Other fall-related festivals and destinations you might want to check out include:

Morton Pumpkin Festival, Morton, Illinois

The village of Morton, Illinois, produces almost all of the canned pumpkin products in the international market. The village considers itself to be the pumpkin capital of the world and celebrates annually with the Morton Pumpkin Festival in September.

Salem, Massachusetts, Haunted Tours

The small coastal city of Salem, Massachusetts, has become a popular fall destination because of its association with the Salem witch trials. The city hosts several festivals throughout the fall season and guided tours of local landmarks.

Vermont’s Sugarhouses and Maple Syrup

The state of Vermont supplies over half of the country’s maple syrup, and the fall months are the best time to watch the process unfold. Numerous sugarhouses in Vermont provide guided tours of their facilities, and guests also enjoy a taste of small-town New England life.

World’s Largest Corn Maze, Spring Grove, Illinois

Corn mazes, hayrides, and harvest festivals are always popular destinations for families, and Richardson Farm in Spring Grove, Illinois, offers over 9 miles of hayride trails and mazes on its 28-acre cornfield.

