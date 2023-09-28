We Can Learn Foreign Languages During Certain Phases of Sleep

While most people spend a third of their lives sleeping, that doesn’t mean the opportunity to learn has to be put on hold as well. A recent study suggests it’s possible to learn a foreign language during the overnight hours.

People are not completely isolated from their environment while sleeping. Even at the deepest levels of sleep, you maintain a certain awareness of your surroundings. Think of mothers who wake from a dead sleep, knowing their child is in distress. The brain monitors this environment, allowing sleepers to still perceive sounds like a baby crying or traffic noise.

This constant state of awareness enables the brain to decide whether a person needs to leave the sleep state or not. Now researchers say you can harness this exceptional ability to process new skills such as learning a foreign language while sleeping.

The Mind and Sleep

Sleep is crucial for numerous vital functions, encompassing development, energy conservation, body waste removal, immune response, cognition, performance, vigilance, disease prevention, and psychological well-being. The brain is an amazing piece of organic machinery.

Dr. Flavio Schmidig had the idea to explore the notion that the human mind can learn, memorize, and store information during sleep. He and his colleagues conducted an experiment to see if the mind can recall external events during several different sleep stages.

In the initial test phase, the researchers analyzed 30 German participants' brain activity after two hours of deep sleep.

Schmidig explains brain activity during deep sleep follows alternating peaks and troughs. A peak signifies heightened brain activity or arousal, such as REM sleep or lucid dreaming. On the other hand, troughs represent periods of reduced brain activity and relative calmness, which often occur during deeper sleep stages.

The Israeli researcher developed an electroencephalography-based algorithmic tool to target specific word pairs during the peaks and troughs of slow-wave sleep.

Delivering Audio Cues During Sleep

For the second part of the experiment, Schmidig played a set of 27 German words related to animals, tools, and places into the participants' left ears. Simultaneously, 27 made-up words played in the participants’ right ears. Half of the participants heard the audio during the peaks, while the other half heard them during troughs.

The pairs of real and imaginary words were played four times in succession to increase opportunities for the brain to receive the information.

Testing the Participants' Memory

12 and 36 hours after the participants awoke, researchers asked them to assign the nouns they heard to the correct categories. If the participants could not consciously remember, researchers asked them to answer intuitively.

To complete the task successfully, participants needed to recall both the word and its corresponding meaning using memory alone. The experiment results showed that when audio clips were targeted toward those in the troughs of deep sleep, they scored higher than just randomly guessing on the recall tests.

37% of participants in the trough groups provided correct answers after 12 hours, while 41% scored above average after 36 hours. These results were well above the expected success rate of 33 percent.

While participants in the trough sleep cycles performed better than average, those in the peak group scored no better than if they had guessed randomly. That suggests the potential for using the sleep cycle to process and retain information, but more research needs to be conducted.

Can People Learn a Language While Sleeping?

Previous studies on sleep learning have shown inconclusive results but did not consider the peaks and troughs of deep sleep. This team's research has demonstrates that a sleeping person may have an advantage with language learning, even though they are not consciously aware of the processing.

Isabella Gordan, Sleep Expert, Sleep Science Coach, and co-founder of Sleep Society, is skeptical. “Experiments have shown that simple associative memory tasks, like remembering word pairs, may be enhanced by presenting the information during certain stages of sleep.

“However, complex tasks like learning a language involve understanding grammar, sentence structure, and context, which likely require conscious engagement that isn't available during sleep. Therefore, while sleep certainly supports the learning process, it may not serve as an effective time for [the] initial acquisition of complex skills,” Gordon concludes.

Amy Rose, co-founder of AmyandRose, claims to have attempted learning a language in her sleep. “Personally, when I tried playing a Spanish language course during sleep; a little experiment while launching a product line for Spanish-speaking customers, I didn't wake up fluent. But there's a glimmer of reinforcement. It goes against popular belief, but sleep might offer that extra nudge if paired with conscious daytime learning.”

Further research in this area could lead to new ways of learning, including language acquisition. Currently, there are a number of language-learning apps and tools available to those seeking to learn a foreign language.

The Trade-off Of Sleep Learning

When exploring the idea of using sleep learning, it is essential to consider that stimulating the brain with new information might have other consequences.

According to Martin Seeley, Sleep Expert and Founder of Mattress Next Day, learning a few words might not be an ideal decision for everyone. “Attempting to acquire a language while sleeping may affect the quality of your sleep. It may disrupt natural sleep cycles, resulting in fragmented sleep and possibly sleep disturbances.”

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.