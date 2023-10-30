‘Alone UK’ Winner Gives Unusual Parenting Advice: Leave Your Kids on a Deserted Island

Tom Williams, winner of Season One of Alone UK, recently shared some unusual parenting advice.”Consider leaving your kids on a deserted island.” This advice might resonate with parents of unruly teenagers, but Tom believes it's the physical manifestation of his genuine compassion.

Alone is considered the survival Olympics for the bushcraft community. Tom survived for 35 days in the remote Canadian wilderness with only a scant 10-item survival kit. Instead of terror, he found an epiphany in the forest.

“I only had to worry about shelter, water, fire, food, mind, body, and nothing else. No emails, no b****. No social arrangements. No, ‘got to pick up the kids’ or whatever it might be. Just this simple existence was immensely cathartic for my mind.”

He was the last of 11 contestants out in the wilderness, returning with the £100,000 grand prize and a new perspective on life.

The first lesson from Alone was to practice self-compassion. Tom describes the challenge as 30% physical and 70% mental fortitude. Tom says of his Alone time, “It was important to practice self-compassion. When you're on your own with no distractions, you have one voice and only one voice.

“There is only one companion in your brain, and you must pay attention to how they talk to you. You've got to ensure that your inner voice is your best friend, and they're picking you up. You won't go far, calling yourself an idiot and being unconscious of yourself out there.”

Tom also discusses the importance of optimism. When some contestants are dropped off into the wild, they suffer from a condition known as ‘drop shock,’ overwhelmed with their new environment and responsibilities.

“When I arrived, the helicopter left. I was looking at my land, and instead of a green wall of trees, I thought this was a kind place that would support me. I felt like I had everything I needed here.”

He later reflects that it could've been just as easy to see a scary and foreboding forest. Tom says seeing the world through an optimistic lens can help us find opportunities in our day-to-day lives as well.

Alone wasn't Tom's first foray into the wild. While racing 367 miles on foot to the North Pole, Tom learned the “Rule of 40%.” When you want to quit an activity, you are only at 40% of your actual capacity. Once you can push past that limit, you will discover your untapped 60% potential. The mind will always try to give up before the body.

With an extra year to train during the pandemic and the “Rule of 40%,” Tom almost set a world record on that journey. More importantly, he found the confidence to leave his London cubicle office job and start Desert Island Survival – a company where people pay for the privilege of being stranded on a desert island without food or shelter.

Chris O'Dowd, a Strategic Account Executive at Quantum Metric, took a three-week “Recharge” sabbatical with Desert Island Survival. On his LinkedIn profile, he describes how physical and mental challenges helped create new friendships through hardships and happiness.

“I chose to go to an island off the coast of Panama for a 10-day survival course with nine others from around the globe. Spent several days training on how to survive and the last three days in complete isolation (no food, no shelter, and no fire …unless you made it yourself). It was an amazing time to reset and separate from the noise of the world.”

While it's easy to imagine a high-powered executive's need to disconnect, we found a teenage boy's review of Desert Island Survival that tells a similar story of growth and transition.

“Eight days on an island in Tonga, away from everything, from everyone, with nothing, was the perfect way of changing my perspective of the world. I have a new appreciation of the world and all it gives us; never before have I taken the moment to realize how privileged I really am. The things I took for granted I never will again.

“At just age 15, I have experienced something many people never will. I learned how to survive with just myself and now look at challenges in a different way. Nothing will ever be as physically or mentally challenging as this, and after surviving, if not thriving, on a desert island, my confidence has skyrocketed,” Mattis Junge shared on Instagram.

Tom explains the common thread between these experiences – adversity and resilience. “We have too much comfort and no jeopardy in our lives. Our lives are easier and easier and easier, and depression, anxiety, and ill health are skyrocketing. Clearly, we're not necessarily living better lives as a consequence of the comforts, and we need that adversity and challenge to stay sharper and to be healthier.”

“Children need coming-of-age experiences, and they need that adversity to build up that resilience,” states Tom. This was why he took his six-year-old son Edward scouting for a new deserted island off the coast of Indonesia. They were marooned on an island for 72 hours with food, water, and hammocks but no other creature comforts.

Tom describes how this experience profoundly affected his family. “My son is watching my [survival] stuff on YouTube, so it's lovely to share with him firsthand. At 6, he took to the new environment without question; for children at this age, they are still so adaptable and their connection with nature so natural.”

“I also noticed how much more present I was as a father. Obviously, without having the option of a screen, we connected deeper. I enjoyed teaching him things like reviving the fire from the embers. It made me more mindful that when we spend time out in nature with the children, we get more on their level. We are more present and a better parent.”

The idea of transformative adventure is deeply rooted in the ideals of modern stoicism, where adversity and survival aren't arbitrary punishments to be endured. They're an opportunity to strip the modern world bare and distill the human experience down to its elemental level.

Transformative travel expert Jenn Coleman has compiled an authoritative list of transformative adventures from around the globe that she believes are a catalyst for life-changing experiences.

These adventures range from biking the 400-mile Jordan Trail and staying with a Bedouin family to home-basing in the Miraval Spa in Tucson, Arizona, and taking high adventure day trips into the Sonoran Desert. It’s not always about suffering but overcoming obstacles and experiencing something new beyond your comfort zone.

After further consideration, Tom's parenting advice might not be as peculiar as it first seemed. By overcoming challenges and tapping into unseen emotional reserves, we become the best versions of ourselves.

Alone demonstrates the power of an individual, but the communal experience of survival and transformative adventures can be even more profound, especially when shared between a parent and a child.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.