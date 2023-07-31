Quacky Duck and His Barnyard Friends. Near Fatal Overdoses. Monsters. Houses of wine. Ladies are going, Gaga. Missing and forgotten organs in the bay area. Muppets.

No, not Joe Biden or Donald Trump's next campaign speech; rather, each seemingly random, increasingly intriguing phrase above holds relevance in Mr. Tony Bennett's incredible, eclectic, legendary life in music. Now, it's up to us to preserve the legacy of this spectacular triumph.

1952: The Emergence of a Musical Icon

Emerging from a humble family background where Wednesday was designated as Spaghetti Night, Anthony Dominick Benedetto, better known as Tony Bennett, a World War II veteran, released “Because of You.” This song quickly climbed to the number one spot on Billboard's chart, marking the beginning of a remarkable career spanning over seven decades.

1953: Solidifying His Place in Music History

Tony Bennett released “Rags to Riches,” another chart-topping hit. This success confirmed Bennett as a genuine and enduring talent in the music industry. A pattern emerged.

1962: The Iconic San Francisco Ballad

“I Left My Heart in San Francisco” is Tony's signature piece. Penned by a songwriting duo who also served in the war, this song transcends the realm of hit songs to become an almost auditory inevitability.

1970s: Overcoming Personal and Professional Challenges

The 1970s brought a wave of psychedelic rock and personal struggles for Tony. A covers album of…unique choices resulted in Tony becoming physically ill during the recording sessions, and lhe album was poorly received by all parties involved. The Elenor Rigby cover in particular was…a choice.

1970s…Too Tony's Tenacity: A Second Cover Album of Unsurpassed Brilliance

That same year Tony recorded a second album of covers, and as…okay I'll say it, bad as the songs were on the first, the covers here are almost willed into excellence by sheer force of will, as if Mr. Bennett summoned all the courage and talent he had to truly deliver something out of the box and wonderful.

1986: A Triumphant Comeback

It might have been the drugs, though. On the ropes and strung out and fed up, Tony's sons Danny and Dae previously formed the band “Quacky Duck and His Barnyard Friends” and failed spectacularly despite securing a whole bunch of dough in the process. They realized they could apply that business sense to that guy they lived with all talent laying around and Danny became his manager.

He controlled expenses, and paid down debt, and subtly shifted Tony's image from Vegas nightclub to a vibe that suggests his appearance was a classy, exclusive, engagement by booking in venues that allowed Tony to demonstrate the power of his voice and charisma live.

1994: Captivating The Mtv Generation

“I've always been unplugged!” said Tony Bennett taking the MTV Unplugged stage by storm, winning over a generation with earnest artistry and talent. The recording of this event won a Grammy for Album of the Year – beating Seal, Bonnie Raitt, and three whole tenors who teamed up to make a single album. That can't be fair.

2001: Securing The Future of Swing, Baby

Tony took steps to give back and celebrate the genre of music he cared so passionately about. He founded The Frank Sinatra School of the Arts (FSSA), a New York school all about turning artistic dreams into reality, and fostering budding talent in dance, drama, music, and film.

2011: Connecting Generations Through Music

Bennett released “Duets II,” an album featuring collaborations with modern icons like Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga, winning a Grammy with Amy Winehouse in the process. Tony went on to appear in the Amy documentary and advocate for drug rehabilitation programs in her honor.

2014: A Bold Musical Fusion

Bennett teamed up with Lady Gaga for their collaborative album, “Cheek to Cheek.” This project fused Bennett's classic style with Gaga's modern flair, demonstrating that music knows no boundaries making new fans worldwide in the process. This album won a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and topped the Billboard 200 chart which is like the double breasted suit of accomplishments.

2021: A Battle With Alzheimer's

In 2021, it was publicly revealed that Tony Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016. Despite the challenges posed by this condition, Bennett continued to perform and record music. His final studio album, “Love for Sale” with Lady Gaga, was recorded during this period, demonstrating his unwavering dedication to his craft and fans. And the results might just outlive us all.

2021: A Legendary Career's Final Chapter

Tony's final studio album, “Love for Sale” with Lady Gaga, marked the end of an illustrious recording career. The album received critical acclaim, with Variety calling it “a fitting finale for a legendary career.” Danny Bennett, too proud of his dad to not be missing his barnyard friends at all, praised the album as “a testament to my father's spirit and resilience.”

2021: Tony Bennett: The Painter

Aside from his musical career, Tony Bennett was also an accomplished painter. He often painted under the pseudonym Anthony Benedetto and his works have been displayed world wide.

2021: Tony Bennett: The Philanthropist

Tony and his wife, Susan Benedetto, founded Exploring the Arts, a nonprofit organization that supports arts education in public high schools so it's not just a bunch of hands made to look like Turkeys decorating the halls come Thanksgiving.

Bennett also quietly championed social causes. He stood against apartheid, supported drug treatment over incarceration, and refused to perform in Alabama until integrated during the civil rights movement. True to his nature, he often let his actions speak louder than words, embodying unity and harmony in his music and life and letting the universal message of music bring us all together.

2023: Tony Bennett: The Legacy

Tony Bennett, who passed away on July 21, 2023, left a music, art, and philanthropy legacy. His career accolades include 18 Grammy Awards, two Emmy Awards, and a discography of 198 albums. His songs have graced numerous films and TV shows, demonstrating his wide-reaching influence.