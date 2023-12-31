Beyond the Stars: The Enduring Legacy of NASA’s Voyager Mission

Space enthusiasts received saddening news recently that NASA's oldest operating spacecraft, Voyager 1, has started sending bad data transmissions, signifying what might be the end of the 46-year-old NASA craft.

Where the Sun's Rays End

Voyager 1 left Earth on September 5, 1977, finally leaving our solar system in 2012. It would become a record-breaking spacecraft, becoming the most distant object with which humans have communicated. Its current location is some 15 billion miles away, way outside the heliosphere, where the sun's magnetic reach ends.

The Voyager Program, which includes Voyager 1's partner probe, Voyager 2, was meant to last five years, giving NASA valuable close-up data from our solar system. It has since closely examined Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, even discovering the first extraterrestrial volcanic activity on Saturn's moon, Io.

The Golden Records

When the lone spacecraft first left Earth's atmosphere, gasoline was $0.62 a gallon, while most families had no issues affording a house on one salary. Children at the time still remember the famous golden records with sounds of the Earth stored aboard both Voyager missions. The records were sent into deep space with instructions on the B-side for any alien lifeforms who might encounter the message.

Amazingly, the old binary code sent back to Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Altadena from Voyager 1's dated instruments has been communicating flawlessly since 1981, when the last recorded glitch happened. In November, bad data began arriving from the lonely space probe and continues to come.

Keeping in Touch

What makes this sad decline more poignant is the skeleton crew of space enthusiasts still in contact with the plutonium-powered, smart car-sized space probe. A group of scientists operating from a small office space near a McDonald's branch in Altadena, a Los Angeles County town north of Pasadena, Voyager 1's birthplace.

The documentary It's Quieter in the Twilight details how a group of rocket scientists keep the Voyager torch burning from their base. The Voyager project team started with roughly 200 members, now sitting at 12, and made up of people who mostly didn't know the program was still operational.

An Aging Project and Team

The fact that Voyager 1 has broken past the sun's electromagnetic hold has been remarkable for what it taught astrophysicists about the shape of our heliosphere — name that for good reason. Had the brave little ship not made it this far, scientists would never have been able to know this.

Project manager Suzanne Dodd says in the film how most scientists charting Voyager's journey are aging, so keeping track of the ship will be in a race against time — or against retirement — to keep Voyager 1 in contact. “It may be a race between how long we as individuals live,” says Dodd, “versus how long the spacecraft can still communicate with us.”

Coming to an End

NASA lists the Voyager project as having five major scientific purposes: magnetic field, low-energy charged particle, plasma, cosmic ray, and plasma wave investigations.

“The Voyager Interstellar Mission has the potential for obtaining useful interplanetary, and possibly interstellar, fields, particles, and waves science data until around the year 2020,” NASA explains, “when the spacecraft's ability to generate adequate electrical power for continued science instrument operation will come to an end.”

For those dedicated professionals holding onto memories of their oldest spacecraft, they can at least retire with a smile, knowing Voyager 1 managed to keep sending data past its own retirement date — refusing to give up, which is something they will always have in common.