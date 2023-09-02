Legal Beef: Whopper Size Puts Burger King in Hot Seat

A court will decide if Burger King is telling whoppers about their Whoppers after a Miami district judge rejected the fast-food monarch's attempt to dismiss a class-action lawsuit alleging it misled customers.

District Judge Roy Altman told Burger King it must defend against claims alleging that its depictions of Whoppers on in-store menu boards mislead customers, amounting to a breach of contract.

Altman has also let customers in the class-action suit pursue negligence and unjust enrichment claims.

Burger King is accused of portraying sandwiches with ingredients that “overflow over the bun”, making it appear the patties are 35% larger and contain more than double the meat the restaurant serves.

The fast-food chain responded that delivering burgers that look “exactly like the picture” was not required. Still, Altman said it was up to a jury to “tell us what reasonable people think.”

However, Altman dismissed claims based on TV and online advertisements, as he could not find any in which Burger King promised a specific burger “size” or patty weight and failed to deliver on this promise.

Burger King asserted: “The plaintiffs' claims are false,” in a statement released on Tuesday. “The flame-grilled beef patties portrayed in our advertising are the same patties used in the millions of Whopper sandwiches we serve to guests nationwide.”

Earlier efforts to mediate a settlement proved unsuccessful.

McDonald's and Wendy's Face Similar Suits

McDonald's and Wendy's are also defending a similar class-action lawsuit in Brooklyn District Court, which accuses the two companies of unfair and deceptive trade practices. On Monday, the plaintiff's lawyer for the suit, which alleges that the burgers from the two restaurant chains are at least 15% larger in marketing materials, cited Altman's ruling to justify the case continuing.

Taco Bell was sued in Brooklyn in July for allegedly selling Crunchwraps and Mexican pizzas that contained only half as much filling as advertised.

Each class-action lawsuit is seeking at least $5 million in damages from the fast food chains.

Burger King Has Been Caught Short Before

In the UK, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) upheld a complaint regarding an advert for Burger King Tendercrisp chicken burgers in 2010.

In the banned commercial, a man eats a large chicken burger in a dingy motel room before a furious cow bursts into the room, and a voiceover says: “New Tendercrisp chicken. So good you will cheat on beef.”

A representative from the ASA said it bought three of the burgers and found their overall thickness and height were “considerably less” than in the advert, adding: “We also examined the size of the burgers in the hands of an average-sized man and considered they did not fill the hands to the same extent as the burger featured in the ad.

“We concluded that the visuals in the ad were likely to mislead viewers.”

At the time, Burger King told the watchdog it used the same ingredients and weights to make the TV burger as staff in its restaurants.

ASA Director of Communications Donna Castle told the BBC: “In that case, the burger was not as plump and did not have as much filling as in the ad, and so we banned it.

“Consumers should be able to trust the ads they see and hear. Ads should not be materially misleading, should not be ambiguous, and should not exaggerate or leave out any important information,” she adds.