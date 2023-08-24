Legal Bombshell: Pre-Lawsuit Settlements for 14 Lizzo Dancers Raise Eyebrows

Fourteen dancers working for Lizzo have received a settlement after ‘intimate footage' was used of them in the 2022 HBO documentary Love, Lizzo.

In the film, the dancers speak candidly about being a female, black, plus-size dancer while rehearsing for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

One of the dancers says: “You can't let nobody see you sweat,” while others agree and wipe the tears from their eyes. “You have to be three times better than. It's not two times. It's three times. You know what I mean?”

However, the dancers later complained that the footage was used in the documentary without their knowledge or consent, reports the LA Times.

Intimate Footage

In January, the dancer's manager, Slay Smiles, sent an email to the Boardwalk Pictures attorney, Alan Brunswick. Expressing his frustration at using the footage without the dancers' consent and that the dancers were not compensated for their appearance.

Smiles wrote: “After seeing all of the videos, I'm sure you realize how sensitive and private the dialogue was for the talent involved. This was supposed to be a safe space to express and share with the Principal talent, so by sharing this unauthorized footage to the public without their approval or permission has truly exploited these women and violated the emotional safety they had in those moments.”

Speaking to the LA Times, Brunswick said all the footage of the dancers in the documentary “was captured openly” and with their consent.

“They all knew the cameras were there. I don't think the documentary was even contemplated at that point,” Brunswick said.

The dispute began in late August 2022 when a clearance producer for the documentary offered one of the dancers, Latasha Bryant, $350 plus a 10% agency fee for each dancer to appear in the film.

Only 30 Seconds of Footage

An email sent to Bryant by the clearance producer said: “We are only using 30-45 seconds of the performance scene (in the process of cutting down to 30). Although, the dancers are also seen as a group for a minute or two during rehearsals, talking with Lizzo about their hardships in the industry. In addition to the extra exposure, we wanted to take care of you all with our limited budget because your stories are so important to be told, and we would love to have you be part of it.”

After months of negotiations with Boardwalk, the dancers signed settlement agreements and released their rights to the footage In February. The LA Times reports that each of the 14 dancers received between $7,092 and $7,545, depending on their role.

Martin Singer, Lizzo's attorney, said the matter was resolved when the production company made payment for the rights to use the footage, clarifying: “Lizzo had nothing to do with it and knew nothing about it.”

Lizzo's Relationship With Dancers Strained

The pop star's relationship with her dancers has come under scrutiny after three former dancers filed a lawsuit earlier this month alleging the performer created a hostile work environment and sexually harassed them. Lizzo has dismissed the claims in the suit as “false” and “outrageous.”

The 14 dancers who settled with Boardwalk Pictures in February are not involved in the sexual harassment lawsuit.

