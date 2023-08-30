Legal Showdown Update: Trump’s Next Steps in The 2020 Election Controversy

Last week, former President Donald Trump surrendered at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta after being indicted on racketeering charges in Georgia. A few weeks before then, he surrendered in Washington, DC, because of the charges he faced there. As he prepares for these trials and others, here are some of his next steps in the legal process.

Arraignment in Atlanta

Next week, Trump and his co-defendants must appear again in Atlanta for their arraignments and any plea hearings. These court appearances will start at 9:30 a.m. on September 6. Each one will last about 15 minutes until they finish at 3 p.m.

Ray Smith is the first of the defendants to enter a plea. According to a court filing, he has pleaded not guilty and waived his arraignment, meaning he does not have to appear, nor does his counsel.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was also in Atlanta and appeared in court to have the Georgia case he's been charged in federal court. Unfortunately for him, the hearing did not have a ruling. Judge Steve Jones noted the upcoming arraignments next week and promised to make a decision soon.

Two of Trump's Trials Begin in March

After a hearing in DC this past Monday, Judge Tanya Chutkan has set March 4 as the beginning of his federal election case. A few weeks later, he will appear in Manhattan for the start of his trial regarding falsifying business records in front of Judge Juan Merchan. Both judges were in communication with each other so that neither trial start date would overlap.

The March 4 trial date is just one day before the start of the Super Tuesday primaries for the 2024 election. Trump has tried repeatedly to delay every trial as much as possible. His lawyers previously suggested starting his DC case in 2025, just months after the 2024 election would have concluded.

Source: CNN