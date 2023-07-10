15 Legendary Zombie Apocalypse Movies According to The Internet

According to a recent survey, more than one in ten Americans believe there will be a zombie apocalypse one day. Recently, one horror fan on a popular movie forum hoping to survive the shambling hordes was looking for more zombie movies to devour. Their fellow movie buffs pitched in and provided this superb set of suggestions that will have you chewing your arm off with terror.

1. Ravenous (2017)

This award-winning French Canadian zombie flick tells the tale of survivors forced to flee into the woods following the outbreak of a flesh-eating virus that turns their loved ones into mindless killers in a rural village in Quebec.

2. Shaun of The Dead (2004)

The first film in Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's Cornetto Trilogy, Shaun of The Dead, sees loveable loser Shaun attempt to prove to his ex-girlfriend that he is responsible by saving her, his friends, and his family from hordes of the undead.

The grandfather of the genre, George A Romero, was so impressed with the film that both Frost and Pegg were given cameos in the fourth film in Romero's of the Dead series, Land of the Dead (2005).

3. Train to Busan (2016)

I won tickets to see this at a local cinema when it was first released and it instantly became one of my favorite zombie movies.

Starring Gong Yoo (Squid Game), this tense South Korean action-horror movie takes place aboard a high-speed train from Seoul to Busan as a zombie virus breaks out in the country and threatens the safety of the passengers.

4. Return of The Living Dead (1985)

Although Night of the Living Dead (1968) is seen as the first modern zombie movie, Alien writer Dan O' Bannon's Return of the Living Dead introduced many popular concepts to the genre, like zombies eating brains and the undead only being able to be permanently dispatched if they are set on fire.

Described as a “mordant punk comedy,” the movie follows the misadventures of a warehouse owner and his two assistants after they accidentally release a toxic zombie-creating rain onto an unsuspecting town.

5. Versus (2000)

Tell me if you've heard this one; a woman, an escaped convict, and a ruthless Yakuza gang meet in “The Forest of Resurrection” and are attacked by hordes of undead warriors.

This stylish genre-mashing action-comedy-zombie-horror from Director Ryuhei Kitamura pays homage to The Evil Dead and Highlander, as well as the films of John Carpenter.

6. 28 Days Later (2002)

If you're a gamer, you have probably cursed the day zombies learned to run. You have Alex Garland and Danny Boyle to thank for that.

Starring Cillian Murphy, 28 Days Later tells the tale of a bicycle courier who awakens after a 28-day coma to find that London has been overrun by the victims of a highly contagious virus that turns anyone infected into remorseless killing machines.

7. Day of The Dead (1985)

The third film in George A Romero's of The Dead series, Day of The Dead, seems to live in the shadow of its much-lauded mall-based predecessor.

Set in a military bunker in Florida following a zombie apocalypse, the film follows the exploits of the scientists and military personnel as they desperately cling on as the last remnants of humanity. Romero described the film as a “tragedy about how a lack of human communication causes chaos and collapse even in this small little pie slice of society.”

8. The Sadness (2021)

Many forum members recommended The Sadness, an unsettling body horror zombie movie from Taiwan.

This film follows the story of a young couple searching for each other as a mutated flu virus transforms the once peaceful population into sadistic, bloodthirsty lunatics.

Shocking, incredibly violent, and not for the faint of heart or stomach, The Sadness is one film that'll haunt the darker corners of your mind long after the credits roll.

9. Pontypool (2008)

No, Pontypool is not another documentary about the ramifications of Thatcherism on Welsh mining communities. Instead, it is a psychological thriller about a radio presenter in a small Canadian town reporting on a viral outbreak with a strange transmission method – The English Language.

Subversive, smart, and gripping in equal measure, Pontypool is a unique take on a well-worn genre that is well worth seeking out.

10. Fido (2006)

Set in an alternative 1950s utopia where cosmic space dust has turned the dead into ravenous Zombies. Fido is the heartwarming tale of a boy and his pet zombie.

After Helen and Bill Robinson receive their new domesticated friend from ZomCom Corp, their son Timmy quickly takes a shine to the undead helper and names him Fido.

However, when Fido's control collar malfunctions, Timmy's new best friend looks for lunch, and the neighbors might provide a fitting feast.

11. Dead Alive (Brain Dead) (1992)

Before he was The Lord of the Rings, Peter Jackson was the king of hilarious horror movies. Dead Alive (or Brain Dead in New Zealand and the U.K.) is one of the wildest films he's ever made.

Dead Alive tells the story of Lionel, a young man living in South Wellington with his overbearing and abusive mother, Vera. After Vera is bitten by a radioactive rat monkey while spying on Lionel during a date at the local zoo, she transforms into a zombie. Lionel is forced to take desperate measures to ensure no one finds out.

12. The Battery (2012)

In this indie zombie drama, two former baseball players bump heads as they attempt to survive a zombie apocalypse while traversing the back roads of a rural post-pandemic New England teeming with the undead.

The directorial debut of Jeremy Gardner also plays ex-baseballer Ben.

This award-winning, introspective take on the zombie apocalypse only cost $6,000 to make.

13. Cooties (2014)

Starring Elijah Wood and Rain Wilson, Cooties sees the teachers of an isolated elementary school forced to fight for their lives after a batch of tainted chicken nuggets turns their students into vicious monsters.

14. Little Monsters (2019)

A washed-up musician's attempts to woo his nephew's kindergarten teacher during a school field trip are scuppered after ravenous zombies attack the class in this musical zombie comedy.

15. Warm Bodies (2013)

If you ever thought Romeo and Juliet would be better with Zombies, Warm Bodies may be the film for you.

Starring Nicolas Holt and John Malkovich, Warm Bodies tells the tale of R, a zombie who is content with his simple life of shambling and occasional brain-eating until he meets Julie, who stirs feelings within his no longer beating heart that he hasn't felt in a long time.

