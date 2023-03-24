Legislate Secures $3.6 Million in Funding For Cutting-Edge Digital Contract Technology

Legislate, a company headquartered in the UK, has secured $3.6 million in funding. Parkwalk Advisors spearheaded the investment, with contributions from Oxford Capital and various noteworthy angel investors.

Legislate Offers Cutting Edge Technology

By leveraging its proprietary knowledge graph technology, Legislate offers enterprises ontologies of legal terms, empowering all staff members to search a complete contracts database for relevant information semantically.

The company, which until now has focused on creating a solution for startups and scaleups, is using the funds to double down on UK sales and prepare for international expansion in 2023.

Solutions for Startups and Scaleups

“For scaling companies, keeping track of terms across hundreds or thousands of contracts is a challenge that creeps up on you. Searching for basic information like contract start and end dates, or nuances in confidentiality terms across entire databases of contracts is painfully manual, or impossible. Before working with us, we know that some of our customers would spend weeks doing this,” says Charles Brecque, Legislate’s founder.

“By allowing companies to create their own ontologies of terms and making them semantically searchable, we enable anyone in that business to search for information in contracts, even if they don’t have a legal background. That’s incredibly powerful for scaling companies where business teams need to review terms across hundreds of contracts quickly to understand exposure to risks,” he continues.

Machine-Readable Contracts

Legislate's technology renders contracts machine-readable, enabling all members of an organization to effortlessly compare, generate, query, and execute contracts autonomously without external legal intervention.

The company announced in 2022 that it had been granted its second US patent for semantic document generation, further enhancing its patented knowledge graph technology – ultimately benefiting Legislate’s customers. Customers primarily use Legislate for employment, consultancy, internal contracts, and terms of business agreements.

“We are delighted to have secured additional funding capable of helping us continue to drive innovation in this sector. The grant of our second patent last year has put our technology in an extremely strong position coming into 2023 – we’re making it easier for businesses of all sizes to create and manage complex contracts quickly and in a way that allows them to extract and aggregate data afterwards. We’re looking forward to what we can achieve this year as we focus on our sales capability,” comments Charles Brecque, Founder and CEO of Legislate.

“Legislate has developed a unique solution to simplify contracting for SMEs and mid-market businesses in a way that scales. We’re confident that they are well-positioned to take a significant portion of the market. Their focus on making contracts machine-readable is particularly impressive and we believe it has the potential to be a game-changer in the industry,” adds Claire Pardo from Parkwalk Advisors.

“We are proud to back Charles and the team in their mission to use tech to revolutionise contract creation and management. Investing in Legislate is investing in the future of machine-readable contracts. Their patented Knowledge Graph system sets them apart from other technologies and makes it simple for people without legal training to access contracts created by lawyers and manage them effectively,” comments Stephen Hampson, Investment Director at Oxford Capital.

More Information About Legislate

Legislate helps businesses create, manage, and sign agreements while keeping track of their contract data. Their cutting-edge technology lets users query their contracts and receive accurate responses immediately, customize contracts with smart forms, and keep track of key contract terms such as renewals and termination conditions.

With Legislate, businesses can centralize their contract activity and data in one place, making better business decisions. Grouping contracts and documents by party offers a better experience, while streamlined contracts for business users provide transparency and fewer mistakes. With Legislate, businesses never miss renewals and can answer questions about their contracts in seconds. Legislate's innovative technology is revolutionizing how businesses manage their contracts, making it easier, more efficient, and more effective than ever.

For more information about Legislate, visit their website.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.