Where To Buy Legit Discount Gift Cards Online: 5 Trustworthy Websites

If you have absolutely no idea what to buy your family, friends, or co-workers for birthdays and special occasions, gift cards may be the way to go. But where can you buy legit discount gift cards online that won't be a hassle or a scam?

If you like to buy things you know others will love, gift cards are the way to go. You never have to worry about buying the wrong size or color — as long as it's where they love to shop, you're golden. But, when you're in the mood for giving, there's no harm in saving a few bucks when you buy gift cards, as long as you keep an eye out for scams.

Here are the top websites to head to so you'll save some cash when you're shopping.

Gift Card Granny

When it comes to a gift card website that has your back, Gift Card Granny makes the top of the list. With a 100% guarantee that gift cards sold through its shopping portal are legit and will work, it's a no brainer to use it. They have a couple of options for saving money: buying discounted gift cards or purchasing gift cards at face value and then receiving money back. Cash back ranges from 25 cents to a few dollars, but, hey, money back is money back. If you choose an e-gift card, you'll receive it within 15 minutes.

Additionally, and this a fun option, you can purchase a customizable Visa or Mastercard gift card by uploading a personal photo. I adore this idea for special occasions, including holidays, birthdays, and weddings. There is a small customization fee.

Card Cash

With the world's largest inventory of discounted gift cards, Card Cash has a simple spin. The company purchases unused or partly used gift cards from those who no longer want them and then resells them to us with a discount. Considering there's $140 billion of unused gift card balances floating around, the concept is ideal for those of us who use part of a gift card and then forget about the balance to use it again.

Purchasing those unused gift cards from us at a discount, Card Cash then sells them at a discount. With more than 1300 different brands to choose from, you can pick and choose at your leisure because its inventory changes constantly. You'll need to use the gift card within 45 days, though.

Costco

Every time I head to Costco I like to browse its gift card section. Thanks to the pretty steep discounts, it's a way to save some cash while visiting my favorite stores or restaurants. In my neck of the woods, Pittsburgh Penguins tickets are often sold for a great price, too. But, if you like to avoid brick-and-mortar stores and shop online, Costco has a decent selection of discounted gift cards.

Something to keep in mind: you will need a Costco membership to take advantage of the savings. Unless you're planning to use the membership for the next 12 months, or the cost of the membership dues are less than what you'd be saving on the gift cards, I'd stick to another safe website.

Sam's Club

Similar to Costco, Sam's Club uses the same method to save on e-gift cards and those that are sold in its warehouses. If you have a Sam's Club membership, this is the way to go. If not, and you don't want to pay for the yearly membership fee, use another website.

Tip: If you receive a Sam's Club gift card and have no intention of using it, you can shop at Walmart stores or Walmart online and use it to purchase items. Additionally, if you want to try out Sam's Club but don't have a membership, ask a friend or family member to purchase a Sam's Club gift card for you to use at its warehouses. You'll have no problem redeeming it, but you will be charged a 10% service fee.

giftcards.com

At Giftcards.Com, you won't be saving cash up front, but instead you'll have to sign up for a rewards program similar to legit cash back websites. Once you buy gift cards on its website, you'll receive G-money points that can be changed into cash to use for future purchases. For reference, for every dollar you spend, you'll get one G-money points. For every 100 points accumulated, you'll get one dollar to use the next time you shop.