Top 10 Legit Online Data Entry Jobs Sites 2023

1. UpWork

Upwork is an excellent place to sell your data entry skills. It is one of the few legit platforms that offer free online data entry jobs from home.

The site features more than 60,000 job listings every week, and you can build an attractive profile to get connected to contract and project-by-project work.

Upwork has a variety of categories, including data entry, which makes it easy to find a job that suits your skill level and availability. It is also 100% safe and easy to use.

In addition to data entry work, Upwork offers other types of work-at-home opportunities. These jobs generally require language skills and accuracy.

Upwork users can also bid on individual jobs and receive a paycheck. However, Upwork may not be as flexible as some other online data entry jobs. It can be a great place to get started on your online job search.

2. Rev.com

Another popular data entry job site is Rev.com. This site offers transcription and captioning work.

Job seekers are paid by audio minutes, so you can earn anywhere from $0.35 to $0.75 per minute. This site also pays weekly, making it easy to find the right work from home job for your skill set.

If you live in the US, you can check out the opportunities on this website.

You can sign up for a free account and start earning money fast. You can also check out our comprehensive Rev.com review here for more information on the platform.

3. TranscribeMe

TranscibeMe matches employees with employers to fill in forms and other paperwork.

The website has been around for a decade, so it's a reputable place to find work.

The site is easy to use and 100% safe. It offers the same level of pay as other similar online data entry job sites, but is ideal for people who want to work from home.

You can also see how to pass the TranscribeMe exam here.

4. AccuTran Global

While AccuTran Global is most known as an online transcription service, it also offers data entry work.

They ask for your availability each Friday and offer flexible work. There are no technical requirements or software to download to apply.

As a contractor, you must sign a non-disclosure agreement, and are limited to a certain number of jobs. You will receive payment once a month in US or Canadian dollars.Payments made on the fifteenth of each month.

AccuTran Global has been in business since 2002, and you can make a full-time income online from home.

5. Working Solutions

Working Solutions also offers a range of work-from-home opportunities.

Interested applicants can fill out a simple application, take a few assessments online, and then wait a few weeks for approval.

Working Solutions is a legitimate community, but you must purchase a background check before applying for jobs with them. It's worth it, though.

6. Lionbridge

Lionbridge is one of the top online data-entry job sites that has over 350 language-based job opportunities. Whether you are an expert in language-based translation or an average English speaker, Lionbridge offers steady income with the flexibility of a freelancer.

In the over 20 years they've been in business, Lionbridge has matched over one million at-home workers with remote paid work. Their services range from data entry to translation to data annotation. As an independent contractor, you can work whenever you want, creating a flexible schedule for your lifestyle.

All you need to do is register with Lionbridge, take a 5 minute evaluation test, and apply for a job.

This website matches qualified data entry professionals with companies that need help with a variety of tasks. The only catch? You need to already have skills and/or experience. But if you need training, there is a small community of workers and offers training and support.

Lionbridge's reputation has been built on the reliability and quality of its services, so you can rest assured that you'll find a steady stream of work through this website.

7. Fiverr

If you are looking for an easy way to make money online without skills, you should learn more about Fiverr.

Fiverr is an online marketplace that lets you offer various services for as little as $5. The website offers a wide variety of services. Some of these services are simple, such as answering inquiries. Others require a more complex process. Whatever your need is, there is a service available.

Before you start selling on Fiverr, it's helpful to look at it from the buyer's perspective. You can earn money from home or on the go by taking on projects that suit your needs.

First, explore the main categories to determine if your gigs match the services offered. Once you have found a category that matches your services, you can go deeper and explore the subcategories. These subcategories contain further refinements that you can use to tailor your offerings.

When you start selling on Fiverr, you'll need to provide a professional service. These services are often quite basic, but they are often not cheap.

When you create a gig, remember that it will appear on your customer's search results. Once someone is interested in your gig, he/she can contact you for further details.

In addition to this, it's important to remember that not all sellers on the site are as skilled as others. That's why it's crucial to choose your gigs carefully.

You can also see some of the best and high paying Fiverr gigs you can start today here.

8. Clickworker

Among the top online data entry job sites, Clickworker stands out for several reasons.

For one, Clickworker is available in more than 200 countries and accepts payment via PayPal, Payoneer, and SEPA bank transfer. It also accepts payments through Transferwise, but this option seems to have been discontinued since the time I wrote this review.

Moreover, Clickworker is not restricted to the United States and is available in English and German.

9. Indeed

Indeed is another great place to find legit data entry jobs. Indeed is popular with 250 million monthly visitors and is acclaimed by some of the world's leading recruiters.

Create a free account on Indeed, upload your resume, search for jobs according to your location, and subscribe to email notifications. Before committing to a job, make sure you know the responsibilities you will have and the salary you will be earning.

10. Amazon Mechanical Turk

While most data entry websites are scams, Amazon Mechanical Turk is not. This crowdsourcing platform pays workers in return for completing simple tasks.

If you have a technical skill, you can try filling out sample tests or filling out surveys to boost your profile. There are different tasks available for different skills.

This website is based on the idea that humans are better at certain tasks than computers. To improve your chances of getting paid, add more skills to your profile.

You can earn money by completing simple tasks such as data de-duplication, transcribing audio recordings, researching data details, and identifying objects in images and videos.

The most popular tasks on Amazon Mechanical Turk involve data processing, data analysis, and image identification.

To become an Amazon Mechanical Turk worker, you need a computer and a decent Internet connection.

MTurk was first launched on November 2, 2005. Since then, it has grown rapidly in popularity.

Amazon also uses Mechanical Turk for internal tasks. The average work time on MTurk is one minute.

Other good sites to try

1. Xerox

Xerox, known for its print and photocopy products, offers work-at-home and remote data entry jobs. These jobs pay a minimum of $1 and take just minutes to complete.

2. DataPlus+

Another micro-task website, DataPlus+, offers document scanning jobs at home.

DataPlus+ specializes in entering hard copies of data into electronic databases. Its clients include law enforcement agencies and legal companies. However, DataPlus data entry jobs require a criminal background check.

Data entry clerks must be U.S. citizens and have a clean background to avoid potential discrimination. Furthermore, data entry jobs posted on the company's website are typically due on specific dates.

How to identify whether a data entry job is legitimate

If you need to know how to spot a scam, Fraudulent companies will post job listings in order to defraud unsuspecting people and destroy the reputation of legitimate data entry companies.

As such, you should be aware of red flags to avoid falling victim to these scams. The red flags will help you avoid a frustrating, expensive, and emotionally upsetting experience.

There are a few indicators that it might not be a legitimate job.

If the company offers you money and offers to pay you instantly, it is most likely a scam. Before deciding whether the job is legitimate or not, check out the job description. Make sure the earnings claims are not out of line with the industry average. While some jobs require paid training, it's generally a red flag. Pay: Most legitimate data entry jobs offer between $11 and 19 per hour. Make sure to talk to people who have completed the training for the job before making a decision. Companies that require upfront fees or ask for your bank account information.

Fake companies will usually ask you to supply sensitive information such as your bank account number, social security number, and other personal information. This is the most obvious sign of a fake job. Many people who join online data entry jobs do so because they want to earn extra money online.

However, some scam companies take advantage of desperate candidates and ask for a deposit before joining.

Never put any money into the bank account of a company without proper research. Always make sure to read online reviews to find out if the company is legit. You can also check out the company's office location and how many employees it has.

If you're interested in data entry work but are worried about scams, consider applying for a gig through a staffing agency.

If you are unfamiliar with the industry, start by searching for jobs on sites that specialize in it. Then, narrow down your search to those that offer work-at-home jobs. You'll be glad you did.

Advantages of Online Data Entry Jobs

There are many advantages of outsourcing data entry tasks to an offshore company.

One of these is that you can track the quality of your work. Another is that you can reduce fixed and recurring costs by outsourcing. As an added bonus, offshore companies have more resources and can offer a greater degree of security.

Online data entry jobs offer plenty of flexibility in terms of schedule and location. They don't require any specific skills beyond typing and basic computer knowledge. In addition, you won't have to buy a computer for some gigs or simply starting from scratch.

The pros of these jobs are well worth the cons. Online data entry jobs are perfect for people with little or no experience. These jobs are also great for stay-at-home parents, as you can work when and where you want.

A large number of data entry jobs are work-from-home jobs. This means you won't have to travel to a different city to do it.

Another big advantage of working from home is the fact that you don't have to set a strict schedule.

Working at home also saves you a lot of money and expands your reach. Not only are you more productive, but you'll be doing your part to help the world. This is a win-win situation for anyone who wants to earn extra money.

Because the number of online data entry jobs is growing at such a fast pace, you'll have a wide variety of work at home opportunities.

So, don't let the low barrier to entry stop you! You'll be glad you did! Just be sure to check the credentials of any online data entry service provider you're considering.

For organizations, another advantage of outsourcing data entry is that you don't have to train or hire permanent employees.

You'll have access to the best available talent in the market who already have experience working with different clients and are quick to deliver quality results.

Establishing a seamless data entry process may sound easy, but it takes a lot of time and resources.

So, it's worth considering outsourcing data entry. It's definitely worth looking into if you're considering starting an online business.

Another advantage of data entry jobs is the fact that they don't require an initial investment, which is particularly beneficial to people who may be on a budget.

Most of these companies will even provide computer systems, enabling you to start working immediately.

Furthermore, the fact that there's no physical contact with the company's clients means that you'll have less of a mental or emotional burden. The fast-paced world has increased work pressure and the ramifications of work are obvious.

The Downsides

There are many advantages of working from home, but it's also important to remember that the downsides are as real as the benefits.

Although you'll probably be earning less money with Data Entry, you can save a lot of money by not impulsively buying items or wasting time at the mall.

There are no set hours with these jobs.

If you have a slow typing speed, you might not be able to earn as much as professional data entry professionals. But, don't give up just yet, because the speed of your typing speed will increase with experience.

Conclusion: 10 Legit Online Data Entry Job Sites

It is still possible to make a decent amount of money working with online data entry sites. You just have to find the right platforms to join and be willing to put in the work to see good results.

