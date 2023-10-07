A Comprehensive Guide to Legoland Florida and Peppa Pig Theme Park

Curious about the other Orlando area theme parks besides Disney and Universal? Just down the road in Winter Haven lies two fantastic theme parks that don't get enough attention. In our ultimate guide to Legoland Florida and Peppa Pig Theme Park, we hope this guide will help you discover what makes these parks so special! Whether you're a fan of the colorful Lego bricks or the adorable Peppa Pig, these parks offer unforgettable experiences for the whole family.

Our Guide to Legoland Florida and Peppa Pig Theme Park

Before it was Legoland, the area around which the park was built was called Cypress Gardens. It is considered the first true themed park in Florida. When the land that housed Cypress Gardens was purchased by Merlin Entertainment, Legoland Florida was born. Guests can still enjoy Cypress Gardens as part of the larger theme park, but the draw these days is the thrilling rides, exciting events, and its new sister park, the Peppa Pig Theme Park.

Location and Admission

Legoland Florida and Peppa Pig Theme Park are located in Winter Haven, Florida. It is located about an hour southwest of Orlando. Legoland Florida is a sprawling theme park filled with Lego-themed rides and attractions, while the Peppa Pig Theme Park brings the beloved world of Peppa Pig to life. Regarding admission, the parks offer single-day, single-park passes and multiple combinations of passes to both parks and the Legoland Water Park.

Rides and Attractions

At Legoland Florida, you'll find a wide variety of rides and attractions that cater to all ages. There's something for each member of the family, from thrilling roller coasters to interactive Lego play areas. Don't miss out on the incredible Lego versions of famous landmarks, like the Kennedy Space Center and Las Vegas! Each attraction is carefully themed and designed to immerse you in the world of Lego.

On the other hand, the Peppa Pig Theme Park creates a delightful experience for young children who love the cheeky little pig. Little ones can hop on Peppa's Hot Air Balloon Ride, explore George's Dinosaur Adventure, or even join Peppa's Muddy Puddles water play area. It's a magical place where imagination knows no limits!

Recommended Age

Legoland Florida offers attractions and rides suitable for a wide range of ages, but it's generally ideal for children between the ages of seven to twelve. Remember that some rides may have height requirements, so check before you go to avoid disappointed little ones. As for the Peppa Pig Theme Park, it's designed specifically for children under the age of seven who adore Peppa Pig and her adventures. Most attractions have no height restrictions so even the smallest in your party will feel like a big kid.

Transportation

You have a few transportation options to reach the theme parks. The most economical route will be traveling by your own vehicle as the parks are about an hour from Orlando theme parks. Other transportation options include a private car service, a shuttle service, or a train ride. Each of these options has a cost and can take longer than driving yourself might take. Choose the option that suits your family's needs and enjoy a hassle-free journey to these parks!

Best Time To Visit

When planning your visit to Legoland Florida, consider the time of year to make the most of your experience. Summer is incredibly hot in Florida, but both parks have water areas and indoor facilities that give breaks from the heat. Seasonal events such as Brick-or-Treat or Holidays at Legoland may add extra enjoyment for this price of admission.

The Peppa Pig Theme Park does not have as many special events, and it does not have as much shade as Legoland. The park's hours are typically 9 am-5 pm, so visiting during a season other than summer would help avoid the oppressive heat bearing down throughout the day.

Discount Tickets for Both Theme Parks

Now that you have all the information you need, it's time to start planning your visit to Legoland Florida and Peppa Pig Theme Park. Because it caters to preschoolers, the Peppa Pig Theme Park often has ticket sales during weekdays. A three-month pass that includes parking at the property is less than $68 as of this article's publishing. As with other amusement parks, the more days you visit, the less the tickets cost per day.

Legoland Florida offers several ticket combinations to meet different needs. Seasonal passes, such as the Monster-to-Merry Pass, allow unlimited access to the park through December 25, 2023. One-day tickets start at $84 per person, and annual passes start at $149.99 per person. The gold annual pass starts at $269.99, you can visit Legoland Florida, Legoland Florida Water Park, and the Peppa Pig Theme Park with a few block-out dates. At $299.99, the platinum annual pass would have no block-out dates and receive all the same benefits as the lesser pass.

Whether it's building memories with Lego or exploring Peppa Pig's world, these parks offer unique experiences that will delight the entire family. So, grab your tickets, bring your cameras, and get ready for a day full of fun and adventure!