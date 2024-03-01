Tips for Visiting Legoland Florida

Legoland Florida is one of Florida's best family-friendly, and oft-overlooked, theme parks. Everything at Legoland Florida is awesome; from the rides to the shows, Lego is everywhere. You will find Lego bricks in the hotel lobby, floating in the lazy river, and at activity centers around the park.

Located 45 minutes from Orlando, Legoland is a 150-acre interactive theme park dedicated to everyone's favorite brick. The resort has two theme parks, a water park, and three themed hotels. The Lego brand inspires more than 50 rides, shows, and attractions. Located on the site of Florida's first tourist attraction, Cypress Gardens, Legoland is also a beautiful place to visit.

Who Should Visit Legoland Florida?

While Lego is for all ages, Legoland Florida was designed with a specific age group in mind. The rides and attractions in the park are ideal for kids ages 2-12. Some attractions and activities will appeal to older children; however, Legoland may not be the best fit if you are looking for thrill rides. The Peppa Pig Theme Park is ideal for children ages 2-6.

When To Visit Legoland

The crowds at Legoland are generally less than other major theme parks. However, weekends and holidays draw larger crowds. To avoid waiting in long lines, plan your trip on a weekday. To make the most of your time at Legoland, consider these things:

Avoid Holidays – Plan your trip to avoid major holidays or school breaks.

– Plan your trip to avoid major holidays or school breaks. Check the Calendar – Check the calendar for park hours and special events. The hours can vary at Legoland Florida, so check the park calendar before you arrive.

– Check the calendar for park hours and special events. The hours can vary at Legoland Florida, so check the park calendar before you arrive. Full Day or More – Plan for at least one full day at Legoland; if you plan to visit the water park and Peppa Pig Theme Park, you should plan on at least two days.

Where To Stay at Legoland

There are three themed hotels at Legoland Florida Resort. Each hotel features a complimentary breakfast buffet, nightly entertainment, pools, activities for guests to enjoy in their rooms, and character meet-and-greets.

Legoland Hotel

Located steps away from the park entrance, the Legoland Hotel has 152 themed rooms and suites. The hotel pool is heated to 80 degrees and has floating Lego bricks for everyone to play with. Start your day with a complimentary all-you-can-eat breakfast at the Bricks Family Restaurant. Enjoy entertainment like Family Trivia Gameshow and Castle Interactive Storytime in the evenings.

Legoland Pirate Island Hotel

Legoland Pirate Island Hotel is connected to the Legoland Hotel and shares the same amenities, such as the pool, complimentary breakfast, and nightly entertainment. Pirate Island is the newest hotel, featuring pirate-themed rooms designed with kids in mind. The rooms feature separate kids' sleeping areas with bunk beds, a TV, and a play area.

Legoland Beach Retreat

Though they are farther from the park, the Beach Retreat Bungalows provide more room for families. Each bungalow has its own outside patio and porch. The room has a king-sized bed for parents and bunk beds with a pull-out trundle mattress for kids. However, the bungalows don't have Lego bricks to play with. To get to Legoland, you can drive or use the shuttle and take advantage of the complimentary breakfast at the main hotel.

Attractions and Entertainment at Legoland

Legoland Florida has more than four dozen rides and attractions that provide kid-friendly experiences. Toddlers and younger children have several attractions in Duplo Valley designed just for them, like the Duplo Train and Duplo Tractor rides. Younger kids will also enjoy Ford Jr. Driving School, Safari Trek, and Coast Guard Academy. Kids of all ages can ride The Grand Carousel, a fun double-decker carousel with no height requirement.

Legoland's best ride is The Lego Movie Masters of Flight, where older children can soar through the skies. They can also spin on Unikitty's Disco Drop or engage in the Battle of Bricksburg against Duplo invaders. The Lego Ninjago Ride is interactive, and you use hand motions to defeat villains. Thrill seekers will enjoy roller coasters like the Great Lego Race, Coastersaurus, or The Dragon.

Besides the rides, Legoland offers plenty of other activities to keep you entertained. You can easily spend the whole day exploring playgrounds, play areas, shops, shows, Lego builds, and more. One of the must-see shows is the Brickbeard's Water Sports Stunt Show, which takes place on Lake Eloise. Since the 1930s, Lake Eloise has been the venue for water ski shows. In 2011, Captain Brickbeard and his crew took over the lake and added a twist to the show. You can also enjoy the immersive 4D movie experience at the theater, a great way to cool off in the air conditioning. Check the mobile app to see showtimes.

Where To Eat at Legoland

While the food at Legoland Resort is typical theme park food, you will find a few stand-out spots. One of the most popular restaurants is Fun Town Pizza & Pasta Buffet, which has all-you-can-eat pizza and pasta. The Beef Brisket Sandwich at the Ultimate Sandwich Builder food truck is always a good choice. Kids love Pepper & Roni's Pizza Stop.

Enjoy California-style street tacos from Taco Everyday in the Lego Movie World. For a sweet treat, visit Firehouse Ice Cream, Kingdom Cones, and Heartlake Ice Cream Parlor. Granny's Apple Fries, a popular deep-fried snack from the park's Cypress Gardens days, remains a fan favorite.

Tips for Visiting Legoland