Legoland New York Announces Interactive Minifigure Skyflyer Gondola

A new, immersive experience launches at Legoland New York Resort this summer. This marks Legoland Resorts' first-ever gondola ride. The Minifigure Skyflyer will not only transport Legoland guests between its many themed lands but, in classic Lego style, will make the journey a memorable adventure. Now through April, families skiing nearby Belleayre Mountain get an exclusive sneak peek.

Legoland New York Skyflyer Gondola

Ahead of the summer launch, Legoland New York Resort, in collaboration with Belleayre Mountain, has created two Catskill Thunder Gondolas wrapped in colorful images of the Minifigure Skyflyer Pirate Party Pod. Inside each sneak peek ski gondola, guests can scan a QR code for discounted access to the upcoming summer launch of Legoland New York Resort's immersive Party Pod experience. This pre-launch deal includes “Kids Go Free” tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket.

First of Its Kind Ride at Any Legoland Resort

“There's a lot to enjoy at Legoland New York,” explains Divisional Director of Legoland New York Stephanie Johnson, “but it's a big resort, and our fans asked us for more ways to move easily from the upper and lower levels of the park. We take our guests' feedback seriously and the Minifigure Skyflyer gives them a way to do exactly that while igniting creativity, sparking imagination, and inspiring movement through disco and dance.”

Extra Details Revealed for Minifigure Skyflyer Gondola

The disco dance party Johnson mentions is key to the immersive experience. Families riding the seven individually themed Party Pods of Minifigure Skyflyer are asked to dance, shimmy, and bop as creatively as possible to help “power” the Party Pods. Riders can expect Lego brick disco ball lights, sing-alongs, and interactive fun, including learning a new pirate or alien language.

Legoland New York Resort opens for the season on March 27, with The Minifigure Skyflyer ride launching in time for summer vacation plans. Each ADA-accessible gondola seats up to ten people, and themes range from pirates to space. In the lead-up to the new ride's big reveal—which includes a Lego-style rainbow road—Lego lovers of all ages can ski Belleayre Mountain, score a discount, and share the party-in-the-sky fun on social media by tagging @LEGOLAND.NewYork.