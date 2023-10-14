‘Leprechaun’ Director Says He ‘Tricked’ Studio Into Casting Jennifer Aniston in Her Film Debut

After 30 years, Leprechaun is still a cult classic among horror fans, not to mention that the very first installment was lucky enough to star Jennifer Aniston and Warwick Davis.

1980s TV Culture

The 1980s featured some of the most horrible movie special effects known to humanity, mainly because the generation that grew up on television was in their toddler to early teen years. Great special effects came down to music, makeup, smoke machines, and high-pitched screams.

For writer-producer Mark Jones, however, there was more than just a passing notion when it came to making Leprechaun. “I was a writer-producer for television in the late-'80s, but I wanted to direct features.”

At the time, Jones was a first-time filmmaker and knew he had to get his budget and movie premise spot-on. “I basically said they've done Friday the 13th. They've done Halloween. They've done Christmas [horror movies like Silent Night, Deadly Night]. Nobody's done Leprechaun. And the Lucky Charms commercials were all over the place at the time.”

Research Rolls In

After extensive research, Jones discovered that the lore around leprechauns is more than just rainbows and pots of gold. Some follow that catching a leprechaun brings good luck to the captor. Others tell of tales that include killing people.

The latter is where Mark Jones's story was born, and to this day, his efforts continue to pay off. After TriMark passed on the film twice, they decided to make it their first release of 1993, releasing it on January 8th. And with a budget of just $1 million, it raked in $8.6 million at the box office.

Jones thinks a March release may have done better given the connotation of leprechauns and St. Patrick's Day, but with eight sequels, the franchise maker only has a little to complain about.

Anniston and Davis

For Jones, the hitmaker of his horror flick was landing Warwick Davis to play “Lubdun,” the psychopathic leprechaun on which Jones based the movie. Davis made a name for himself playing Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) and the title character, Willow Ufgood, in another George Lucas production, Willow (1988).

Before Davis got the script, he and his wife Samantha had a miscarriage. After he read the script, he reportedly said, “This gets us out of England. Let's go to America.”

As for Anniston, Jones said this about the then-unknown actress. “She walked in, and there was something about her. I mean, she became a superstar, and you don't get that just by acting, even though she's a terrific actress. I had to fight the studio. I'll say this forever. They liked her, but they kept wanting me to go with another girl. I said, ‘Guys, she's great.' And so, finally, I got my way with a little trickery.”

Jones added some details about Jennifer's look in the movie, especially considering the studio executives wanted a blond actress. “I called Jennifer and said, ‘I got good news and bad news.' Well, I told him we're going to have to lighten your hair, bleach your hair, go blond.”

Jennifer didn't want to lighten her hair for the part and let Jones know it, so he said. “We're not going to do it. You're going to come in, you're going to go to makeup, and you're going to come on the set [as you are]. They're not going to shut it down because your hair [isn't] bleach blond. And they'll probably forget about it.' And that's a true story.”

Right as Rain

Jones was, of course, right about Aniston's hair and her superstardom. She starred in the movie, and a year after filming Leprechaun, she got Friends.