Leslie Jones Says ‘Ghostbusters’ Reboot Brought Her Death Threats

Actress Leslie Jones says she received death threats for her role as Patty Tolan in the 2016 all-female Ghostbusters reboot. The movie bombed at the box office and ignited an unprecedented Internet backlash.

Rolling Stone published an excerpt from Leslie F*cking Jones: A Memoir in which Jones talks about receiving so many racist and hateful comments on social media that it prompted a Homeland Security investigation. “Ghostbusters came out July 11, 2016, but before it had even hit the movie theaters it had been the subject of intense online abuse—and no surprise that I was the one who got most of the hate,” says Jones, whose White costars were Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, and Kate McKinnon. “For a start, sad keyboard warriors living in their mothers’ basements hated the fact that this hallowed work of perfect art now featured — gasp! horror! — women in the lead roles. Worst of all, of course, was that one of the lead characters was a Black woman. For some men this was the final straw.”

The Studio Offered Leslie Jones Less Money Than Her White Ghostbusters Costars

Jones starred on Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2019. The Emmy-nominated actress hosted the game show Supermarket Sweep for two seasons and received an MTV Movie Award for Best Comedic Performance for her performance in Coming 2 America. Despite critical acclaim for comedic roles and stand-up shows, trolls attacked her online before Ghostbusters even opened. Eight days after the movie premiered, Jones says, “I’d gotten a tweet from Jack Dorsey, then CEO of Twitter, telling me to DM him. He was aware that I was being brutally attacked with racial slurs and worse, and started putting people on my account — this was basically the start of Twitter taking this s–t more seriously.”

The Wrap reports that the studio initially offered Jones $67,000 to star in Ghostbusters — a salary significantly less than what Wiig and McCarthy got. “I had to fight to get more (in the end I got $150K), but the message was clear: ‘This is gonna blow you up—after this, you’re made for life,’ all that kind of s–t,” says Jones. “And in the end, all it made for me was heartache and one big-a– controversy.” She continues:

“But maybe something good came out of all this after all … By the end I was thinking, This s–t won’t ever happen again. I know that I’m not a big star yet, but after this muthaf—a, after figuring this out, I’m about to release the Kraken.”

Leslie F*cking Jones: A Memoir from Grand Central Publishing is now on sale.